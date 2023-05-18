Semapa : PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

Advanced search
03:29pSemapa : Payment of dividends
PU
03:19pSemapa : General meeting disclosures
PU
03:09pSemapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre deliberações da Assembleia Geral Anual de 18de Maio de 2023 - versão em inglês
PU
PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

05/18/2023 | 03:29pm EDT
SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, nº 14, 10º, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81 270 000 Euros

Corporate person and Lisbon Companies Registry no.: 502593130

DISCLOSURE

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

FINANCIAL YEAR OF 2022

The payment of dividends approved at the company's annual general meeting held on 18 May

2023 shall be paid as from 01 June, with the following value per share:

Gross amount

€ 0.95

Withholding tax: Personal/Corporate

Income

taxes (28% / 25%)*

€ 0.266000 / € 0.237500

Net amount

€ 0.684000 / € 0.712500

  • In addition, the final withholding tax rate shall be of 35% if the amount of dividends is paid or made available ("colocado à disposição") to: (1) accounts opened in the name of one or more holders, acting on behalf of unidentified third parties, unless the beneficial owner of such dividends is disclosed, in which case the general rules are applicable; and (2) non-resident entities without permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, which are domiciled in a country, territory or region subject to a clearly more favorable tax regime, according to the list approved by Decree of the Minister of Finance.

The amount will be paid through the Central de Valores Mobiliários, in accordance with the respective regulations, and the Paying Agent appointed for this purpose is Banco Comercial Português, S.A.

Shareholders are also informed that for the purposes of benefiting from a tax exemption, waiver or reduction of the withholding rate for personal/corporate income tax (IRS/IRC), entitled shareholders should demonstrate and provide evidence of all the relevant facts and information/documentation required to duly evidence that they meet all the requirements for entitlement to such exemption, waiver or reduction to the financial intermediary in which they have registered and deposited their shares.

It is also informed that shares traded on stock exchange as of 30 May 2023 (inclusive) will no longer be eligible to receive dividends.

Lisbon, 18 May 2023

The Directors

Disclaimer

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 19:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
