Semapa : PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, nº 14, 10º, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81 270 000 Euros

Corporate person and Lisbon Companies Registry no.: 502593130

DISCLOSURE

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

FINANCIAL YEAR OF 2022

The payment of dividends approved at the company's annual general meeting held on 18 May

2023 shall be paid as from 01 June, with the following value per share:

Gross amount € 0.95 Withholding tax: Personal/Corporate Income taxes (28% / 25%)* € 0.266000 / € 0.237500 Net amount € 0.684000 / € 0.712500

In addition, the final withholding tax rate shall be of 35% if the amount of dividends is paid or made available ("colocado à disposição") to: (1) accounts opened in the name of one or more holders, acting on behalf of unidentified third parties, unless the beneficial owner of such dividends is disclosed, in which case the general rules are applicable; and (2) non-resident entities without permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, which are domiciled in a country, territory or region subject to a clearly more favorable tax regime, according to the list approved by Decree of the Minister of Finance.

The amount will be paid through the Central de Valores Mobiliários, in accordance with the respective regulations, and the Paying Agent appointed for this purpose is Banco Comercial Português, S.A.

Shareholders are also informed that for the purposes of benefiting from a tax exemption, waiver or reduction of the withholding rate for personal/corporate income tax (IRS/IRC), entitled shareholders should demonstrate and provide evidence of all the relevant facts and information/documentation required to duly evidence that they meet all the requirements for entitlement to such exemption, waiver or reduction to the financial intermediary in which they have registered and deposited their shares.

It is also informed that shares traded on stock exchange as of 30 May 2023 (inclusive) will no longer be eligible to receive dividends.

Lisbon, 18 May 2023

The Directors