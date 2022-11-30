Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Semapa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEM   PTSEM0AM0004

SEMAPA

(SEM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
14.34 EUR   +2.14%
03:03pSemapa : Payment of reserves
PU
11/07Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Proposta relativa ao Ponto Único da Ordem de Trabalhos da Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de Accionistas de 30 de Novembro de 2022 - versão em inglês
PU
11/07Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Convocatória para a Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de Accionistas de 30 de Novembro de 2022 - versão em inglês
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Semapa : PAYMENT OF RESERVES

11/30/2022 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, nº 14, 10º, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euros

Corporate person and Lisbon Companies Registry no.: 502593130

DISCLOSURE

PAYMENT OF RESERVES

We hereby disclose that at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held today at 3 pm, the proposal of distribution of reserves in the gross amount per share of €1.252, corresponding to the total gross amount of € 99,996,455.00, to be distributed to shareholders in proportion to their holdings, excluding own shares in the portfolio, was approved.

The payment of the distribution of reserves shall be made as from 13 December, with the following value per share:

Gross amount.......................................................

€ 1.252000

Withholding tax: Personal/Corporate

Income

taxes (28% / 25%)*..............................................

€ 0.350560 / € 0.313000

Net amount...........................................................

€ 0.901440 / € 0.939000

  • In addition, the final withholding tax rate shall be of 35% if the amount of dividends is paid or made available ("colocado à disposição") to: (1) accounts opened in the name of one or more holders, acting on behalf of unidentified third parties, unless the beneficial owner of such dividends is disclosed, in which case the general rules are applicable; and (2) non-resident entities without permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, which are domiciled in a country, territory or region subject to a clearly more favorable tax regime, according to the list approved by Decree of the Minister of Finance.

The amount will be paid through the Central de Valores Mobiliários, in accordance with the respective regulations, and the Paying Agent appointed for this purpose is Banco Comercial Português, S.A.

Shareholders are also informed that for the purposes of benefiting from a tax exemption, waiver or reduction of the withholding rate for personal/corporate income tax (IRS/IRC), entitled shareholders should demonstrate and provide evidence of all the relevant facts and information/documentation required to duly evidence that they meet all the requirements for entitlement to such exemption, waiver or reduction to the financial intermediary in which they have registered and deposited their shares.

It is also informed that shares traded on stock exchange as of 09 December 2022 (inclusive) will no longer be eligible to receive reserves.

Lisbon, 30 November 2022

The Directors

Disclaimer

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEMAPA
03:03pSemapa : Payment of reserves
PU
11/07Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Proposta relativa ao..
PU
11/07Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Convocatória para a ..
PU
11/04Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Resultados dos Prime..
PU
11/04Semapa : First 9 months of 2022 results
PU
11/04Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
11/02Semapa : Payment of coupon no. 13
PU
10/12Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre as Contas do 1º Seme..
PU
10/12Semapa : Interim report - h1 2021
PU
07/29Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Resultados do 1º Sem..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 167 M 3 265 M 3 265 M
Net income 2022 296 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 818 M 844 M 844 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,86x
Yield 2022 10,3%
Capitalization 1 145 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 921
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart SEMAPA
Duration : Period :
Semapa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMAPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,04 €
Average target price 22,80 €
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires Manager-Strategic Planning & New Business
Vítor Paulo Paranhos Pereira Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Antonio do Prado Fay Chairman
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Non-Executive Director
Filipa Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMAPA20.00%1 160
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ3.59%19 114
SUZANO S.A.-11.28%13 203
STORA ENSO OYJ-13.01%11 669
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-11.91%9 412
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-1.01%6 638