SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14, 10.º, 1050-121 Lisboa

Share capital: 81 270 000 Euros

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no. 502 593 130

SEMAPA VAR 2022-2027

Interest Payment on Coupon Nr.2 and Capital Reimbursement Nr.1

Holders of the abovementioned bonds, with ISIN PTSEMBOM0015, are hereby notified that interest in relation to coupon nr. 2 and capital reimbursement nr. 1, will be paid as from 26 October 2023, for the following percentual to be applied to the nominal amount:

Gross Interest (*): 2.357141666667 %

Corresponding to a gross amount per bond of 2 357.141666667 EUR (*)

Subject to withholding of personal income tax (IRS)/corporate income tax (IRC) in accordance with the taxation rates in force on the payment date.

Reimbursement: 14.00 %

Corresponding to an amount per bond of 14 000.00 EUR

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Banco Comercial Português, S.A.

Lisbon, 4 October 2023

SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.