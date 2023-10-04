SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14, 10.º, 1050-121 Lisboa
Share capital: 81 270 000 Euros
Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no. 502 593 130
SEMAPA VAR 2022-2027
Interest Payment on Coupon Nr.2 and Capital Reimbursement Nr.1
Holders of the abovementioned bonds, with ISIN PTSEMBOM0015, are hereby notified that interest in relation to coupon nr. 2 and capital reimbursement nr. 1, will be paid as from 26 October 2023, for the following percentual to be applied to the nominal amount:
Gross Interest (*): 2.357141666667 %
Corresponding to a gross amount per bond of 2 357.141666667 EUR (*)
- Subject to withholding of personal income tax (IRS)/corporate income tax (IRC) in accordance with the taxation rates in force on the payment date.
Reimbursement: 14.00 %
Corresponding to an amount per bond of 14 000.00 EUR
The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
Lisbon, 4 October 2023
SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.
