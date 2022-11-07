Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Proposta relativa ao Ponto Único da Ordem de Trabalhos da Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de Accionistas de 30 de Novembro de 2022 - versão em inglês

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

of 30 November 2022

Proposal regarding the Sole Item of the Order of Business

Whereas,

a) Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. ("Semapa") has recorded under the caption "Other reserves" on the approved and audited separate balance sheet as of 31 December 2021, the total amount of

€ 1,164,631,426; Semapa´s performance in the current financial year has been positive; The level of Semapa´s available funds is compatible with a distribution of reserves, and There are no legal, statutory or capital conservation restraints to the partial distribution of reserves, under the terms proposed below,

It is proposed the distribution of reserves recorded under the caption "Other reserves" in the gross amount per share of €1.252, corresponding to the total gross amount of

99,996,455.00, to be distributed to shareholders in proportion to their holdings, excluding own shares in the portfolio.

Lisbon, 7 November 2022

The Shareholder,

SODIM, SGPS, S.A.

Escritório: Av.ª Fontes Pereira de Melo. 14, 9º 1050-121 LISBOA - Portugal

Telf.: (351) 213 184 700 Fax: (351) 213 521 748 E-mail: sodim@sodim.pt

Capital Social: 32.832.000 Euros - Matriculada na C.R.C. de Lisboa e NIPC: 500 259 674