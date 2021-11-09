Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre pagamento de juros, Cupão nº 11, das Obrigações Semapa 2016/2023 - versão em inglês

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Public Limited Company

Registered Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14, 10.º, 1050-121 Lisboa

Share capital: 81 270 000 Euros

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no. 502.593.130

"SEMAPA 2016 - 2023" BONDS

PAYMENT OF COUPON NR.11

Holders of "SEMAPA 2016 - 2023" bonds are hereby notified that the interest relating to coupon nr.

11 will be paid from the 2 December 2021 for the following amount per bond:

Gross Amount* 1,340.00 EUR

Subject to withholding of personal income tax (IRS) / corporate tax (IRC) in accordance with the taxation rules and rates in force on the payment date

Payer Agent - Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A.

Interest on centralized bonds will be paid through C.V.M., in accordance with the respective regulations, C.V.M. code: SEMHOE

Lisbon, 9 November 2021

SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.