Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre pagamento de juros, Cupão nº 11, das Obrigações Semapa 2016/2023 - versão em inglês

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.
Public Limited Company
Registered Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14, 10.º, 1050-121 Lisboa
Share capital: 81 270 000 Euros
Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no. 502.593.130
"SEMAPA 2016 - 2023" BONDS
PAYMENT OF COUPON NR.11
Holders of "SEMAPA 2016 - 2023" bonds are hereby notified that the interest relating to coupon nr.
11 will be paid from the 2 December 2021 for the following amount per bond:
Gross Amount*
1,340.00 EUR
-
Subject to withholding of personal income tax (IRS) / corporate tax (IRC) in accordance with the taxation rules and rates in force on the payment date
Payer Agent - Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A.
Interest on centralized bonds will be paid through C.V.M., in accordance with the respective regulations, C.V.M. code: SEMHOE
Lisbon, 9 November 2021
SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.
