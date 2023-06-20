Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre pagamento de juros, Cupão nº 4, das Obrigações Semapa 2021/2026 - versão em inglês

SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14, 10.º, 1050-121 Lisboa
Share capital: 81 270 000 Euros
Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no. 502 593 130
"SEMAPA-2021/2026" BONDS
PAYMENT OF COUPON NR. 4
Holders of "SEMAPA-2021/2026" bonds are hereby notified that the interest relating to coupon nr. 4 will be paid as from 12 July 2023, the main payer agent being Banco BPI, SA:
Gross Amount*
|
Per bond (€)
|
2 146.8611111111
|
|
|
Face amount (%)
|
2.1468611111
|
|
-
Subject to withholding of personal income tax (IRS)/corporate tax (IRC) in accordance with the taxation rules and rates in force on the payment date
Interest on centralized bonds will be paid through Central de Valores Mobiliários, in accordance with the respective regulations (CVM Code: SEMAOM).
Lisbon, 20 June 2023
SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.
