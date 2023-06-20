Advanced search
    SEM   PTSEM0AM0004

SEMAPA

(SEM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:03 2023-06-20 am EDT
13.46 EUR   -0.30%
03:48pSemapa : Payment of coupon no. 4
PU
03:32pSemapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre pagamento de juros, Cupão nº 4, das Obrigações Semapa 2021/2026 - versão em inglês
PU
03:25aSemapa : Acquisition of Triangle's Cycling Equipments
PU
Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre pagamento de juros, Cupão nº 4, das Obrigações Semapa 2021/2026 - versão em inglês

06/20/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Offices: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14, 10.º, 1050-121 Lisboa

Share capital: 81 270 000 Euros

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry no. 502 593 130

"SEMAPA-2021/2026" BONDS

PAYMENT OF COUPON NR. 4

Holders of "SEMAPA-2021/2026" bonds are hereby notified that the interest relating to coupon nr. 4 will be paid as from 12 July 2023, the main payer agent being Banco BPI, SA:

Gross Amount*

Per bond (€)

2 146.8611111111

Face amount (%)

2.1468611111

  • Subject to withholding of personal income tax (IRS)/corporate tax (IRC) in accordance with the taxation rules and rates in force on the payment date

Interest on centralized bonds will be paid through Central de Valores Mobiliários, in accordance with the respective regulations (CVM Code: SEMAOM).

Lisbon, 20 June 2023

SEMAPA - SOCIEDADE DE INVESTIMENTO E GESTÃO, SGPS, S.A.

Disclaimer

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
