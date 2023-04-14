Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2022 Corporate Governance Report
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
_2022
Contents
PART I
4
INFORMATION ON CAPITAL STRUCTURE,
ORGANIZATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
A. CAPITAL STRUCTURE
4
I. Capital Structure
4
II. Holdings of Shares and Bonds
5
B. CORPORATE BODIES AND COMMITTEES
6
I. General Meeting
6
II. Management and Supervision
7
III. Auditing
29
IV. Statutory Auditor
35
V. External Auditor
35
C. INTERNAL ORGANIZATION
37
I. Articles of Association
37
II. Notification of Irregularities (Whistleblowing)
37
III. Internal control and risk management
39
IV. Investor Support
44
V. Website (59 to 65)
45
D. REMUNERATIONS AND THE REMUNERATION REPORT
45
I. Powers to determine remuneration
45
II. The Remuneration Committee
45
III. Remuneration structure
46
IV. Disclosure of remuneration
49
V. Agreements with remuneration implications
53
VI. Stock or stock option plans
53
E. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
54
I. Control Mechanisms and Procedures
54
II. Details of transactions
57
PART II
57
ASSESSMENT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
1. Identification of the Corporate Governance Code adopted
57
2. Analysis of compliance with the adopted Corporate Governance Code
57
3. Additional information
67
2
Corporate Governance Report 2022
ANNEX I
68
DISCLOSURES REQUIRED BY ARTICLE 447 OF THE COMPANIES CODE
ANNEX II
70
REMUNERATION POLICY
ANNEX III
77
DECLARATION REQUIRED UNDER ARTICLE 29-G.1.C)
OF THE SECURITIES CODE
3
Part I
Information on Capital Structure, Organization and Corporate Governance
A. CAPITAL STRUCTURE
I. CAPITAL STRUCTURE
1. Capital structure (share capital, number of shares, distribution of capital between shareholders, etc.), including indication of shares not admitted to trading, different classes of shares, the rights and obligations attaching to these and the percentage of share capital that they represent (Article 245-A.1.a1)).
Semapa has a share capital of € 81,270,000, represented by a total of 81,270,000 shares without nominal value. All shares are ordinary, have the same rights and obligations attached to them and are admitted for trading.
A breakdown of the capital structure, indicating shareholders with qualifying holdings, is provided in the table under item 7 below.
2. Any restrictions on the transfer of shares, such as clauses on consent for disposal, or limits on the ownership of shares (Article 245-A.1.b2)).
Semapa has no restrictions of any kind on the transferability or ownership of its shares.
3. Number of own shares, corresponding percentage of share capital and percentage of voting rights which would correspond to own shares (Article 245-A.1.a3)).
On 31 December 2022, Semapa held 1,400,627 own shares, corresponding to 1.723% of its share capital. If the voting rights were not suspended, the percentage of voting rights would be the same as the percentage of the total capital.
4. Significant agreements to which the company is party and which take effect, are amended or terminate in the event of a change in the control of the company as a result of a takeover bid, together with the respective effects, unless, due to its nature, disclosure of such agreements would be seriously detrimental to the company, except
if the company is specifically required to disclose such information by other mandatory provision of law (Article 245-A.1.j4)).
Semapa is not a party to any important loan agreement, debt instruments or other to which the company is a party and which take effect, alter or terminate upon a change of control of the company as a result of a takeover bid.
Semapa has not adopted any mechanisms that imply payments or assumption of fees in the case of change of control or in the composition of the managing body, and which are likely to harm the free transferability of shares and shareholders' assessment of the performance of the members of the managing body.
Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. a) of the Securities Code.
Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. b) of the Securities Code.
Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. a) of the Securities Code.
Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. j) of the Securities Code.
4
Corporate Governance Report 2022
5. Rules applicable to the renewal or revocation of defensive measures, in particular those providing for limits on the number of votes which can be held or cast by a single shareholder individually or in a concerted manner with other shareholders.
There are no defensive measures in place in the company, namely any limiting shareholder's exercisable voting rights.
6. Shareholders' Agreements known to the company or which might lead to restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights (Article 245-A.1.g5)).
On 31 December 2022, there are no Shareholders' Agreements known to the company which could lead to restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights.
II. HOLDINGS OF SHARES AND BONDS
7. Identification of persons and organizations who, directly or indirectly, own qualifying holdings (Article 245-A.1.c) and d)6 and Article 16), detailing the percentage of the share capital and votes imputable and the respective grounds.
The owners of qualifying holdings in Semapa on 31 December 2022, as provided for in the legislation in force at the time, are identified in the following table:
Entity
Number of
% share capital
% non-suspended
Shares
and voting rights
voting rights
Sodim, SGPS, S.A.
27,508,892
33.849%
34.442%
Cimo - Gestão de Participações, SGPS, S.A.
38,959,431
47.938%
48.779%
Total:
66,468,323
81.787%
83.221%
The voting rights relating to Sodim and Cimo are allocated on the basis of direct ownership of the shares and a controlling relationship of Sodim over Cimo.
8. Indication of the number of shares and bonds held by members of the management and supervisory bodies.
This information is provided in Annex I to this Report.
9. Special powers of the management board, in particular concerning resolutions to increase capital (Article 245-A.1.i7), indicating, with regard to these, the date on which they were granted, the period during which such powers may be exercised, the upper limit for the increase in share capital, shares already issued under the powers granted and the form taken by these powers.
In the terms of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors has no powers to resolve on increases to the share capital.
10. Information on the existence of significant dealings of a commercial nature between qualifying shareholders and the company.
All transactions that took place in 2022 between the company and qualifying shareholders are described in Note 10.4 of the Annex to the consolidated accounts and Note 10.2 of the Annex to the Separate financial statements. In 2022, pursuant to the Regulation on Conflict of Interests and Transactions with Related Parties and under the terms and conditions set out therein at each moment, as described in paragraphs 89 and following of this report, there were no significant dealings of a commercial nature between qualifying shareholders and the company.
Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. g) of the Securities Code.
Corresponds to current Article 29 -H.1.c) and d) of the Securities Code.
Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. i) of the Securities Code.
5
