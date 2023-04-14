Advanced search
Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2022 Corporate Governance Report
PU
04/06Semapa : Payment of coupon no. 1
PU
04/06Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre pagamento de juros, Cupão nº 1, das Obrigações Semapa VAR 2022-2027 - versao em inglês
PU
Semapa : Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2022 Corporate Governance Report

04/14/2023

04/14/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

_2022

Contents

PART I

4

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL STRUCTURE,

ORGANIZATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A. CAPITAL STRUCTURE

4

I. Capital Structure

4

II. Holdings of Shares and Bonds

5

B. CORPORATE BODIES AND COMMITTEES

6

I. General Meeting

6

II. Management and Supervision

7

III. Auditing

29

IV. Statutory Auditor

35

V. External Auditor

35

C. INTERNAL ORGANIZATION

37

I. Articles of Association

37

II. Notification of Irregularities (Whistleblowing)

37

III. Internal control and risk management

39

IV. Investor Support

44

V. Website (59 to 65)

45

D. REMUNERATIONS AND THE REMUNERATION REPORT

45

I. Powers to determine remuneration

45

II. The Remuneration Committee

45

III. Remuneration structure

46

IV. Disclosure of remuneration

49

V. Agreements with remuneration implications

53

VI. Stock or stock option plans

53

E. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

54

I. Control Mechanisms and Procedures

54

II. Details of transactions

57

PART II

57

ASSESSMENT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

1. Identification of the Corporate Governance Code adopted

57

2. Analysis of compliance with the adopted Corporate Governance Code

57

3. Additional information

67

2

Corporate Governance Report 2022

ANNEX I

68

DISCLOSURES REQUIRED BY ARTICLE 447 OF THE COMPANIES CODE

ANNEX II

70

REMUNERATION POLICY

ANNEX III

77

DECLARATION REQUIRED UNDER ARTICLE 29-G.1.C)

OF THE SECURITIES CODE

3

Part I

Information on Capital Structure, Organization and Corporate Governance

A. CAPITAL STRUCTURE

I. CAPITAL STRUCTURE

1. Capital structure (share capital, number of shares, distribution of capital between shareholders, etc.), including indication of shares not admitted to trading, different classes of shares, the rights and obligations attaching to these and the percentage of share capital that they represent (Article 245-A.1.a1)).

Semapa has a share capital of € 81,270,000, represented by a total of 81,270,000 shares without nominal value. All shares are ordinary, have the same rights and obligations attached to them and are admitted for trading.

A breakdown of the capital structure, indicating shareholders with qualifying holdings, is provided in the table under item 7 below.

2. Any restrictions on the transfer of shares, such as clauses on consent for disposal, or limits on the ownership of shares (Article 245-A.1.b2)).

Semapa has no restrictions of any kind on the transferability or ownership of its shares.

3. Number of own shares, corresponding percentage of share capital and percentage of voting rights which would correspond to own shares (Article 245-A.1.a3)).

On 31 December 2022, Semapa held 1,400,627 own shares, corresponding to 1.723% of its share capital. If the voting rights were not suspended, the percentage of voting rights would be the same as the percentage of the total capital.

4. Significant agreements to which the company is party and which take effect, are amended or terminate in the event of a change in the control of the company as a result of a takeover bid, together with the respective effects, unless, due to its nature, disclosure of such agreements would be seriously detrimental to the company, except

if the company is specifically required to disclose such information by other mandatory provision of law (Article 245-A.1.j4)).

Semapa is not a party to any important loan agreement, debt instruments or other to which the company is a party and which take effect, alter or terminate upon a change of control of the company as a result of a takeover bid.

Semapa has not adopted any mechanisms that imply payments or assumption of fees in the case of change of control or in the composition of the managing body, and which are likely to harm the free transferability of shares and shareholders' assessment of the performance of the members of the managing body.

  1. Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. a) of the Securities Code.
  2. Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. b) of the Securities Code.
  3. Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. a) of the Securities Code.
  4. Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. j) of the Securities Code.

4

Corporate Governance Report 2022

5. Rules applicable to the renewal or revocation of defensive measures, in particular those providing for limits on the number of votes which can be held or cast by a single shareholder individually or in a concerted manner with other shareholders.

There are no defensive measures in place in the company, namely any limiting shareholder's exercisable voting rights.

6. Shareholders' Agreements known to the company or which might lead to restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights (Article 245-A.1.g5)).

On 31 December 2022, there are no Shareholders' Agreements known to the company which could lead to restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights.

II. HOLDINGS OF SHARES AND BONDS

7. Identification of persons and organizations who, directly or indirectly, own qualifying holdings (Article 245-A.1.c) and d)6 and Article 16), detailing the percentage of the share capital and votes imputable and the respective grounds.

The owners of qualifying holdings in Semapa on 31 December 2022, as provided for in the legislation in force at the time, are identified in the following table:

Entity

Number of

% share capital

% non-suspended

Shares

and voting rights

voting rights

Sodim, SGPS, S.A.

27,508,892

33.849%

34.442%

Cimo - Gestão de Participações, SGPS, S.A.

38,959,431

47.938%

48.779%

Total:

66,468,323

81.787%

83.221%

The voting rights relating to Sodim and Cimo are allocated on the basis of direct ownership of the shares and a controlling relationship of Sodim over Cimo.

8. Indication of the number of shares and bonds held by members of the management and supervisory bodies.

This information is provided in Annex I to this Report.

9. Special powers of the management board, in particular concerning resolutions to increase capital (Article 245-A.1.i7), indicating, with regard to these, the date on which they were granted, the period during which such powers may be exercised, the upper limit for the increase in share capital, shares already issued under the powers granted and the form taken by these powers.

In the terms of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors has no powers to resolve on increases to the share capital.

10. Information on the existence of significant dealings of a commercial nature between qualifying shareholders and the company.

All transactions that took place in 2022 between the company and qualifying shareholders are described in Note 10.4 of the Annex to the consolidated accounts and Note 10.2 of the Annex to the Separate financial statements. In 2022, pursuant to the Regulation on Conflict of Interests and Transactions with Related Parties and under the terms and conditions set out therein at each moment, as described in paragraphs 89 and following of this report, there were no significant dealings of a commercial nature between qualifying shareholders and the company.

  1. Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. g) of the Securities Code.
  2. Corresponds to current Article 29 -H.1.c) and d) of the Securities Code.
  3. Corresponds to current Article 29-H.1. i) of the Securities Code.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 21:46:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
