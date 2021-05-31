Log in
05:36pSEMAPA  : 1st quarter
PU
05:30pSEMAPA  : Interim report - q1 2021
PU
05:04pSEMAPA  : First quarter of 2021 results
PU
Semapa : 1st quarter

05/31/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
PART 1

MANAGEMENT REPORT

INTERIM REPORT | Q1 2021

1

1 HIGHLIGHTS

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

  • The first quarter 2021 has been influenced by new waves of infection and the subsequent lockdown measures particularly with impact essentially in the Pulp and Paper segment.
  • The Semapa Group recorded a consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2021 of 463.7 million euros (‐11.5% year‐on‐year), 340.8 million euros generated in Pulp and Paper / Navigator (‐16%), 113.4 million euros in Cement / Secil (+3.1%), and 9.7 million euros in Environment / ETSA (+15.2%). Exports and foreign sales for the same period amounted to 336.4 million euros, accounting for 72.5% of revenue.
  • The reduction in Navigator's revenue reflects the decreased pulp and paper volumes, resulting mostly from the scheduled annual maintenance shutdowns of both pulp mill and paper machines in Figueira da Foz, with an impact of 11 days, and the drop in paper prices. Although pulp price increased over the period (with the benchmark index up 15% in USD and 5.5% in Euros), paper index price was still 6.4% lower than in the first quarter of 2020.
  • EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021 totalled 107.5 million euros (vs. 119.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2020 and 93.3 million euros in the fourth quarter), of which 70.6 million euros were derived from Pulp and Paper, 33.4 million euros from Cement and 3.4 million euros from Environment. The consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 23.2%, up 0.4 p.p. compared to the same period in 2020.
  • The reduction in EBITDA in the Pulp and Paper segment (‐17.8 million euros), in comparison to the same period last year, was not offset by the positive development in the Cement segment (+4.9 million euros), especially in Portugal and Brazil, and the Environment segment (+0.8 million euros). EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021 was 14.2 million euros higher than in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was negatively impacted by the depreciation of the Lebanese pound.
  • Net profit attributable to Semapa shareholders at the end of the first quarter of 2021 stood at 25.4 million euros (vs. 17.2 million euros in 2020). The decrease in EBITDA (‐11.7 million euros) was more than offset by the fall in negative exchange rate effects at Secil (Brazilian real) reflected in the financial results (8.1 million euros), the reduction in depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (9.9 million euros), and the tax effect (‐1.5 million euros). A comparison between the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 shows that it was 24.8% less (‐8.4 million euros).
  • The value of the investments made in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to approximately 25 million euros vs. 27 million euros year on year, with the Pulp and Paper segment standing out with 20 million euros.
  • In the context of the COVID‐19 crisis, the Group was still very focused on optimising cash flow, with particular emphasis on actively reducing costs and on optimising the working capital, which generated Free Cash Flow of 66.9 million euros (vs. 32.9 million euros over the same period in the previous year). Free cash flow generation in the first quarter of 2021 was 14.4 million euros less, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, due to reduced cash flow.
  • Consequently, during the first quarter of 2021, net debt decreased in all business segments, and consolidated interest‐bearing net debt totalled 1,146.8 million euros, 68.8 million euros less compared to the end of 2020.

INTERIM REPORT | Q1 2021

2

KEY BUSINESS INDICATORS

IFRS ‐ accrued amounts

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Var.

Q4 2020

Var.

(million euros)

Revenue

463.7

524.0

‐11.5%

420.4

10.3%

EBITDA

107.5

119.1

‐9.8%

93.3

15.2%

EBITDA margin (%)

23.2%

22.7%

0.4 p.p.

22.2%

1.0 p.p.

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses

(47.2)

(57.1)

17.3%

(48.6)

2.8%

Provisions

(0.2)

(2.3)

89.7%

(4.5)

94.6%

EBIT

60.0

59.7

0.5%

40.2

49.1%

EBIT margin (%)

12.9%

11.4%

1.5 p.p.

9.6%

3.4 p.p.

Net financial results

(17.9)

(26.0)

31.3%

(1.8)

‐891.5%

Net monetary position

13.9

Profit before taxes

42.1

33.7

25.0%

52.4

‐19.6%

Income taxes

(11.0)

(9.5)

‐16.0%

(1.0)

<‐1000%

Net profit for the period

31.1

24.2

28.6%

51.4

‐39.5%

Attributable to Semapa shareholders

25.4

17.2

47.6%

33.8

‐24.8%

Attributable to non‐controlling interests (NCI)

5.6

6.9

‐18.7%

17.6

‐67.9%

Cash flow

78.5

83.6

‐6.1%

104.4

‐24.8%

Free Cash Flow

66.9

32.9

103.4%

81.4

‐17.8%

31/03/2021

31/12/2020

Equity (before NCI)

961.4

948.8

Interest‐bearing net debt

1,146.8

1,215.5

Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)

85.2

80.3

Total

1,231.9

1,295.9

SUMMARY TABLE OF OPERATING INDICATORS

Unit

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Var.

Pulp and Paper

BEKP Sales (pulp)

1 000 t

79

83

‐5.5%

UWF Sales (paper)

1 000 t

335

366

‐8.4%

Total sales of tissue

1 000 t

27

26

3.6%

Cement

Sales of Grey cement

1 000 t

1,222

1,139

7.3%

Sales of Ready‐mix

1 000 m3

448

435

3.1%

Environment

Collection of raw materials ‐ Animal waste (categories 1, 2 and 3)

1 000 t

30.4

30.8

‐1.4%

INTERIM REPORT | Q1 2021

3

2 PERFORMANCE OF THE SEMAPA GROUP BUSINESS AREAS

2.1. BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS

IFRS ‐ accrued amounts (million

Pulp and Paper

Cement

Environment

Holdings

Consoli

euros)

dated

Q1 2021

21/20

Q1 2021

21/20

Q1 2021

21/20

Q1 2021

21/20

Q1 2021

Revenue ‐ External

340.7

‐16.0%

113.3

3.1%

9.7

15.2%

463.7

Revenue

340.8

‐16.0%

113.4

3.1%

9.7

15.2%

(0.2)

‐109.0%

463.7

EBITDA

70.6

‐20.2%

33.4

17.1%

3.4

29.3%

0.1

121.9%

107.5

EBITDA margin (%)

20.7%

‐1.1 p.p.

29.4%

3.5 p.p.

35.6%

3.9 p.p.

0.0 p.p.

23.2%

Depreciation, amortisation and

impairment losses

(34.1)

18.8%

(12.2)

14.1%

(0.8)

‐5.2%

(0.1)

36.0%

(47.2)

Provisions

(0.2)

91.2%

(0.1)

83.3%

(0.2)

EBIT

36.2

‐18.5%

21.1

52.2%

2.6

39.0%

0.0

106.0%

60.0

EBIT margin (%)

10.6%

‐0.3 p.p.

18.6%

6.0 p.p.

27.2%

4.7 p.p.

0.0 p.p.

12.9%

Net financial results

(9.7)

‐57.8%

(6.9)

60.6%

(0.0)

20.8%

(1.2)

47.7%

(17.9)

Profit before taxes

26.5

‐30.8%

14.2

497.5%

2.6

41.0%

(1.2)

58.2%

42.1

Income taxes

(5.8)

44.8%

(5.5)

<‐1000%

(0.6)

‐41.6%

0.8

‐53.5%

(11.0)

Net profit for the period

20.7

‐25.5%

8.7

324.4%

2.0

40.9%

(0.4)

64.7%

31.1

Attributable to Semapa

shareholders

14.5

‐25.5%

9.3

476.0%

2.0

40.9%

(0.4)

64.7%

25.4

Attributable to non‐

controlling interests (NCI)

6.2

‐25.6%

(0.6)

59.1%

0.0

40.3%

5.6

Cash flow

55.1

‐23.3%

21.0

95.7%

2.8

28.4%

(0.4)

67.2%

78.5

Free Cash Flow

56.4

278.6%

7.2

‐57.7%

1.2

‐18.4%

2.1

504.0%

66.9

Interest‐bearing net debt

623.6

263.6

(1.7)

261.3

1,146.8

Lease liabilities (IFRS 16)

53.3

29.8

1.8

0.2

85.2

Total

676.9

293.4

0.1

261.5

1,231.9

Notes:

For the purpose of calculating the change in net debt the values of 31.12.2020 are used.

Figures for business segment indicators may differ from those presented individually by each Group, as a result of consolidation adjustments.

The Navigator Company ("Navigator") released its results on 28 May 2021, so only the highlights of that report will be presented herein. Secil and ETSA, which are not listed, did not release their results. Their operations, therefore, are described in more detail.

INTERIM REPORT | Q1 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

