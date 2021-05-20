Semapa : MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.
Public Limited Company
Head Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, no. 14, 10th, Lisboa
Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euro
Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry: 502593130
DISCLOSURE
In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April and article 248-B of the Securities Code, we inform that the company Sodim, SGPS, S.A. (hereafter referred to as "Sodim") announced on the present date to Semapa
Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. (hereafter referred to as "Semapa") that today it purchased 619,508 shares on the stock exchange, representing 0.762% of Semapa's share capital.
Semapa was further informed by Sodim that the aforementioned communication resulted from the fact that Sodim is an entity closely associated to José Antônio do Prado Fay, João Nuno de Sottomayor Pinto de Castello Branco, Vítor Paulo Paranhos Pereira, Ricardo Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires, Filipa Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, Mafalda Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira and Lua Mónica Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, due to the fact that they are all directors of Semapa and Sodim.
Please find enclosed the form for notification and public disclosure, in the terms and for the due purposes provided by Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523 of the Commission of 10 March 2016.
Lisbon, 20 May 2021
The Company Secretary,
(Rui Gouveia)
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Persons discharging managerial responsibilities (i) José Antônio do Prado Fay,
(ii) João Nuno de Sottomayor Pinto de Castello Branco, (iii) Vítor Paulo
Paranhos Pereira, (iv) Ricardo Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires, (v) Filipa
Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, (vi) Mafalda Mendes de Almeida de
Queiroz Pereira, and (vii) Lua Mónica Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira;
Person closely associated: Sodim, SGPS, S.A. (Sodim)
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
The notification concerns the purchase of the shares in Semapa - Sociedade de
Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Semapa") by
Sodim, entity closely associated to José Antônio do Prado Fay, João Nuno de
Sottomayor Pinto de Castello Branco, Vítor Paulo Paranhos Pereira, Ricardo
Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires, Filipa Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira,
Mafalda Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, and Lua Mónica Mendes de
Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, all directors of Semapa and Sodim.
