Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Semapa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEM   PTSEM0AM0004

SEMAPA

(SEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Semapa : MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION

05/20/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Public Limited Company

Head Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, no. 14, 10th, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euro

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry: 502593130

DISCLOSURE

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April and article 248-B of the Securities Code, we inform that the company Sodim, SGPS, S.A. (hereafter referred to as "Sodim") announced on the present date to Semapa

  • Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. (hereafter referred to as "Semapa") that today it purchased 619,508 shares on the stock exchange, representing 0.762% of Semapa's share capital.

Semapa was further informed by Sodim that the aforementioned communication resulted from the fact that Sodim is an entity closely associated to José Antônio do Prado Fay, João Nuno de Sottomayor Pinto de Castello Branco, Vítor Paulo Paranhos Pereira, Ricardo Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires, Filipa Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, Mafalda Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira and Lua Mónica Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, due to the fact that they are all directors of Semapa and Sodim.

Please find enclosed the form for notification and public disclosure, in the terms and for the due purposes provided by Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523 of the Commission of 10 March 2016.

Lisbon, 20 May 2021

The Company Secretary,

(Rui Gouveia)

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities (i) José Antônio do Prado Fay,

(ii) João Nuno de Sottomayor Pinto de Castello Branco, (iii) Vítor Paulo

Paranhos Pereira, (iv) Ricardo Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires, (v) Filipa

Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, (vi) Mafalda Mendes de Almeida de

Queiroz Pereira, and (vii) Lua Mónica Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira;

Person closely associated: Sodim, SGPS, S.A. (Sodim)

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

The notification concerns the purchase of the shares in Semapa - Sociedade de

Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "Semapa") by

Sodim, entity closely associated to José Antônio do Prado Fay, João Nuno de

Sottomayor Pinto de Castello Branco, Vítor Paulo Paranhos Pereira, Ricardo

Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires, Filipa Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira,

Mafalda Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, and Lua Mónica Mendes de

Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, all directors of Semapa and Sodim.

  1. Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

b)

LEI

549300HNGOW85KIOH584

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

- Semapa Shares;

financial

instrument, type of

- ISIN PTSEM0AM0004

instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition not associated with the exercise of stock option programs or the

transaction

specific examples referred to in Article 19(7) of Regulation no. 596/2014 of the

European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014.

c)

Price(s) and

Price

Volume

volume(s)

11.66 Euros/per share

619,508

  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated

Aggregate volume: 619,508

volume

Price: 11.66 Euros/per share

- Price

e)

Date of the

20 May 2021

transaction

f)

Place of the

Euronext Lisbon

transaction

Disclaimer

Semapa - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão SGPS SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEMAPA
03:19pSEMAPA  : Management transaction
PU
05/19SEMAPA  : Notification from Sodim, SGPS, S.A. regarding the maintenance of the c..
PU
05/10SEMAPA  : Management transaction
PU
05/07SEMAPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06SEMAPA  : Notification from Sodim, SGPS, S.A. regarding the consideration to the..
PU
05/06SEMAPA  : Payment of coupon no. 10
PU
04/30SEMAPA  : Payment of dividends
PU
04/30SEMAPA  : General Meeting Disclosures
PU
04/26SEMAPA  : Prospectus for general and voluntary tender offer for the acquisition ..
PU
04/26SEMAPA  : Announcement of the launch of a general and voluntary tender offer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 938 M 2 367 M 2 367 M
Net income 2021 76,0 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 206 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 933 M 1 139 M 1 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 926
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart SEMAPA
Duration : Period :
Semapa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMAPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,55 €
Last Close Price 11,94 €
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
João Nuno de Sottomayor Pinto Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vítor Paulo Paranhos Pereira Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Antonio do Prado Fay Chairman
Ricardo Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Carlos Eduardo Coelho Alves Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMAPA32.67%1 166
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ5.25%20 904
SUZANO S.A.13.53%16 862
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.68%14 898
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA1.22%12 248
SCG PACKAGING36.75%7 832