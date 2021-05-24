Semapa : MANAGEMENT TRANSACTION

SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Public Limited Company

Head Office: Avenida Fontes Pereira de Melo, no. 14, 10th, Lisboa

Share Capital: 81,270,000 Euro

Corporate Person and Lisbon Companies Registry: 502593130

DISCLOSURE

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April and article 248-B of the Securities Code, we inform that the company Sodim, SGPS, S.A. (hereafter referred to as "Sodim") announced on the present date to Semapa

Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A. (hereafter referred to as "Semapa") that today it purchased 90,095 shares on the stock exchange, representing 0.111% of Semapa's share capital.

Semapa was further informed by Sodim that the aforementioned communication resulted from the fact that Sodim is an entity closely associated to José Antônio do Prado Fay, João Nuno de Sottomayor Pinto de Castello Branco, Vítor Paulo Paranhos Pereira, Ricardo Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires, Filipa Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, Mafalda Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira and Lua Mónica Mendes de Almeida de Queiroz Pereira, due to the fact that they are all directors of Semapa and Sodim.

Please find enclosed the form for notification and public disclosure, in the terms and for the due purposes provided by Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523 of the Commission of 10 March 2016.

Lisbon, 24 May 2021

The Company Secretary,

(Rui Gouveia)