(Reuters) - Singapore's Sembcorp Industries said on Friday its unit will buy majority interests between 73% and 100% in various subsidiaries of Gelex Group.

The deals, valued at S$218 million ($160.22 million), will help Sembcorp add 245 megawatt of operational renewable wind, solar and hydropower assets to its current portfolio in Vietnam, according to Sembcorp.

Sembcorp said earlier this month it would invest about S$10.5 billion, about 75% of its total investments in 2024-2028, to support renewable energy growth as it aimed to halve its carbon emissions by 2028.

The company's total renewable capacity will be 12.2 gigawatt on completion of the Gelex deals, Sembcorp said.

Sembcorp plans to fund the deals using a mix of internal cash resources and external borrowings.

($1 = 1.3606 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)