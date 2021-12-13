Log in
General Announcement::Contract Win

12/13/2021 | 11:58pm EST
Company Registration Number: 196300098Z

Sembcorp Marine to Support Bechtel in the Construction of Gas Processing Train for Pluto Train 2 Project

Singapore, 14 December 2021: Sembcorp Marine Ltd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms Pte. Ltd. ("SMOP"), has entered into a contract with Bechtel Overseas Corporation ("Bechtel") for module assembly of the second LNG train to be constructed at the Pluto LNG Project ("Pluto Train 2").

Bechtel and SMOP will form an integrated management team to manage the module assembly programme for Pluto Train 2, scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Pluto LNG is a single onshore LNG processing train located on the Burrup Peninsula near Karratha in the north-west of Western Australia and currently processes gas from the Pluto and Xena offshore fields. Woodside has operated Pluto LNG safely and reliably since its start-up in 2012. The construction of Pluto Train 2 will expand Pluto's existing processing capacity by around five million tonnes per annum and allow for the processing of third-party gas resources.

Sembcorp Marine Head of Offshore Platforms Mr Samuel Wong said, "Sembcorp Marine is pleased to collaborate once again with Bechtel on an Australian LNG project. The Group looks forward to executing the project safely and efficiently and we thank Bechtel for their continued trust in our capabilities."

Previous collaborations between Sembcorp Marine and Bechtel include Australia Pacific LNG project and the Wheatstone LNG project.

The aforementioned contract is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the year ending 31 December 2021.

Pluto LNG Project (Photo: Bechtel, all Rights reserved)

=====

Notes to Editors

For the high-resolution version of the above image, please click here.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine's solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine's customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ms Chua Mun Yuen

Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel No: +65 6971 7039

Email: munyuen.chua@sembmarine.com

Ms Serene Lam

Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel No: +65 6971 7043

Email: serene.lam@sembmarine.com

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, exchange rate movement, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies and venues for sale and distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Management on future trends and developments.

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
