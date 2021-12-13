General Announcement::Contract Win

Company Registration Number: 196300098Z
Sembcorp Marine to Support Bechtel in the Construction of Gas Processing Train for Pluto Train 2 Project
Singapore, 14 December 2021: Sembcorp Marine Ltd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms Pte. Ltd. ("SMOP"), has entered into a contract with Bechtel Overseas Corporation ("Bechtel") for module assembly of the second LNG train to be constructed at the Pluto LNG Project ("Pluto Train 2").
Bechtel and SMOP will form an integrated management team to manage the module assembly programme for Pluto Train 2, scheduled to be completed in 2024.
Pluto LNG is a single onshore LNG processing train located on the Burrup Peninsula near Karratha in the north-west of Western Australia and currently processes gas from the Pluto and Xena offshore fields. Woodside has operated Pluto LNG safely and reliably since its start-up in 2012. The construction of Pluto Train 2 will expand Pluto's existing processing capacity by around five million tonnes per annum and allow for the processing of third-party gas resources.
Sembcorp Marine Head of Offshore Platforms Mr Samuel Wong said, "Sembcorp Marine is pleased to collaborate once again with Bechtel on an Australian LNG project. The Group looks forward to executing the project safely and efficiently and we thank Bechtel for their continued trust in our capabilities."
Previous collaborations between Sembcorp Marine and Bechtel include Australia Pacific LNG project and the Wheatstone LNG project.
The aforementioned contract is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the year ending 31 December 2021.
Pluto LNG Project (Photo: Bechtel, all Rights reserved)
About Sembcorp Marine
Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine's solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.
Sembcorp Marine's customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.
Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.
Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.
