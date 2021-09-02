Log in
    S51   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(S51)
  Report
General Announcement::Dealings Disclosure

09/02/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(Incorporated in Singapore)

Company Registration No.: 196300098Z

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT

1 INTRODUCTION

  1. Singapore, 3 September 2021 - Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") refers to:
    1. the announcement released on 24 June 2021 (the "24 June Announcement") in relation to the proposed renounceable underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$1.5 billion by the Company (the "Rights Issue");
    2. the announcement released on 3 August 2021 in relation to the receipt of approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited;
    3. the announcement released on 18 August 2021 in relation to the notice of the conditional record date for the Rights Issue;
    4. the announcement released on 20 August 2021 in relation to the notice of transfer and use of treasury shares for the award of 1,154,717 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") under the Sembcorp Marine Restricted Share Plan 2010 and Sembcorp Marine Performance Share Plan 2010; and
    5. the announcement released on 26 August 2021 in relation to the (i) lodgment of offer information statement and dissemination of documents, (ii) acceptance of and excess application for rights shares ("Rights Shares"), (iii) trading of the rights to subscribe for three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held by entitled shareholders (the "Rights"), and (iv) indicative timetable of key events.
  3. Capitalised terms that are not defined in this Announcement shall have the meanings set out in the 24 June Announcement.

2 DEALINGS BY ASSOCIATES

2.1 Pursuant to the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the Rights (the "Dealings") by Mr Tan Cheng Tat and Ms Wong Lee Lin (both being an associate of the Company as defined under the Code1):

1 Mr Tan Cheng Tat and Ms Wong Lee Lin are each a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

1

Name of Associate

Date of Dealing

Nature of

Number of

Dealing

Dealing

Rights

Price

Tan Cheng Tat

1 September 2021

Acceptance of

25,200

S$0.080

Rights

2 September 2021

Sale of Rights

2,000,000

S$0.0025

Wong Lee Lin

2 September 2021

Sale of Rights

1,273,600

S$0.003

77

S$0.002

2.2 Based on the information received by the Company from Mr Tan Cheng Tat and Ms Wong Lee Lin, and after the Dealings reported above:

  1. Mr Tan Cheng Tat holds (i) 4,076,076 Shares, representing approximately 0.032 per cent. of the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares)2 and
    1. a provisional allotment of 4,114,114 Rights Shares (out of which 25,200 of Rights have been accepted and are pending for issuance of Shares); and
  3. Ms Wong Lee Lin holds (i) 849,118 Shares, representing approximately 0.007 per cent. of the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares)2 and
    1. nil Rights.

3 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

  1. The directors of the Company (including any director who may have delegated detailed supervision of the preparation of this Announcement) jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this Announcement and have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading.
  2. Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.

By Order of the Board

Tan Yah Sze/Kem Huey Lee Sharon

Joint Company Secretaries

3 September 2021

2 Calculated based on a total of 12,555,639,661 Shares in issue (excluding 6,223 treasury shares) as at 2 September 2021 and rounded to the nearest three decimal places.

2

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 03:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
