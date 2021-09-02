General Announcement::Dealings Disclosure

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(Incorporated in Singapore)

Company Registration No.: 196300098Z

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT

1 INTRODUCTION

Singapore, 3 September 2021 - Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the " Company ") refers to: the announcement released on 24 June 2021 (the " 24 June Announcement ") in relation to the proposed renounceable underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$1.5 billion by the Company (the " Rights Issue "); the announcement released on 3 August 2021 in relation to the receipt of approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited; the announcement released on 18 August 2021 in relation to the notice of the conditional record date for the Rights Issue; the announcement released on 20 August 2021 in relation to the notice of transfer and use of treasury shares for the award of 1,154,717 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (" Shares ") under the Sembcorp Marine Restricted Share Plan 2010 and Sembcorp Marine Performance Share Plan 2010; and the announcement released on 26 August 2021 in relation to the (i) lodgment of offer information statement and dissemination of documents, (ii) acceptance of and excess application for rights shares (" Rights Shares "), (iii) trading of the rights to subscribe for three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held by entitled shareholders (the " Rights "), and (iv) indicative timetable of key events. Capitalised terms that are not defined in this Announcement shall have the meanings set out in the 24 June Announcement.

2 DEALINGS BY ASSOCIATES

2.1 Pursuant to the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the Rights (the "Dealings") by Mr Tan Cheng Tat and Ms Wong Lee Lin (both being an associate of the Company as defined under the Code1):

1 Mr Tan Cheng Tat and Ms Wong Lee Lin are each a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

