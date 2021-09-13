General Announcement::Dealings Disclosure

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD (Incorporated in Singapore) Company Registration No.: 196300098Z DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT 1 INTRODUCTION Singapore, 13 September 2021 - Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the " Company ") refers to: the announcement released on 24 June 2021 (the " 24 June Announcement ") in relation to the proposed renounceable underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$1.5 billion by the Company (the " Rights Issue "); the announcement released on 3 August 2021 in relation to the receipt of approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited; the announcement released on 18 August 2021 in relation to the notice of the conditional record date for the Rights Issue; the announcement released on 20 August 2021 in relation to the notice of transfer and use of treasury shares for the award of 1,154,717 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (" Shares ") under the Sembcorp Marine Restricted Share Plan 2010 and Sembcorp Marine Performance Share Plan 2010; and the announcement released on 26 August 2021 in relation to the (i) lodgment of offer information statement and dissemination of documents, (ii) acceptance of and excess application for rights shares (" Rights Shares "), (iii) trading of the rights to subscribe for three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held by entitled shareholders (the " Rights "), and (iv) indicative timetable of key events. Capitalised terms that are not defined in this Announcement shall have the meanings set out in the 24 June Announcement. 2 DEALINGS BY ASSOCIATES 2.1 Pursuant to the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the Rights (the "Dealings") by Mr Ang Teik Lim Eric, Mr Tan Seng Koon William and Mr Tan Wah Yeow (all being an associate of the Company as defined under the Code1): 1 Mr Ang Teik Lim Eric, Mr Tan Seng Koon William and Mr Tan Wah Yeow are each a director of the Company. 1

Name of Associate Date of Dealing Nature of Number of Dealing Dealing Rights Price Ang Teik Lim Eric 10 September 2021 Acceptance of 73,665 S$0.08 Rights 10 September 2021 Application of 225 S$0.08 Excess Rights Tan Seng Koon 10 September 2021 Acceptance of 500,000 S$0.08 William Rights Tan Wah Yeow 10 September 2021 Acceptance of 639,900 S$0.08 Rights 2.2 Based on the information received by the Company from Mr Ang Teik Lim Eric, Mr Tan Seng Koon William and Mr Tan Wah Yeow, and after the Dealings reported above: Mr Ang Teik Lim Eric holds (i) 49,110 2 Shares, representing a non- meaningful percentage of the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares) 3 and (ii) a provisional allotment of 73,665 2 Rights Shares (which have been accepted and are pending issuance of Shares). The application for the 225 excess Rights Shares 2 are pending approval for allotment and issuance; Mr Tan Seng Koon William holds (i) 897,600 Shares, representing approximately 0.007 per cent. of the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares) 3 and (ii) a provisional allotment of 1,346,400 Right Shares (out of which 500,000 Rights have been accepted and are pending issuance of Shares); and Mr Tan Wah Yeow holds (i) 426,600 Shares, representing approximately 0.003 per cent. of the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares) 3 and a provisional allotment of 639,900 Right Shares (which have been accepted and are pending issuance of Shares). 3 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT 3.1 The directors of the Company (including any director who may have delegated detailed supervision of the preparation of this Announcement) jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this Announcement and have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. Held by spouse. Calculated based on a total of 12,555,639,661 Shares in issue (excluding 6,223 treasury shares) as at 10 September 2021 and rounded to the nearest three decimal places. 2

3.2 Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement. By Order of the Board Tan Yah Sze/Kem Huey Lee Sharon Joint Company Secretaries 13 September 2021 3