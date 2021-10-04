General Announcement::Media Clarification

Company Registration Number: 196300098Z

4 October 2021

Dear Editor

MEDIA CLARIFICATION

We refer to the article published in the Business Times on 4 October 2021 titled "Sembmarine revised statement of directors' intent to subscribe to rights issue after EGM".

Your writer did not disclose fully the Company's response to his question (which is reproduced in an appendix enclosed with this letter). We have set out the Company's response to your writer below so that your readers are fully informed.

In the Company's Circular of 4 August 2021, the statement on directors' intentions followed the language in the Corporate Governance Advisory Committee Statement on Director Disclosures in Rights Issues (issued in September 2020) which recommends that "for good corporate governance, companies should disclose whether the directors intend to subscribe to their rights entitlement".

However, when considering the statement in the subsequent 2021 OIS on 26 August 2021, the directors deliberated further and decided to add the words "in full or in part" for a more precise description of their intentions and for greater clarity. The difference in wording was not due to any change in the intention of the directors.

We therefore do not believe that shareholders were misled in any way.

Furthermore, the Company respects that the investment decisions taken by the directors as shareholders are personal and would depend on their financial commitments and personal holdings, which varied significantly. (Note: This is shown in the table provided by the Company and published with the article.)

The Company is encouraged that all the directors of the Company have demonstrated their support by subscribing for the Rights Shares, in full or in part.

Chua Mun Yuen

Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Sembcorp Marine Ltd