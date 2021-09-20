General Announcement::Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Sembcorp Marine Ltd

The Company had on 19 and 23 August 2021 posted its responses to shareholders' questions submitted in advance of the EGM (attached hereto as Appendix 1 and Appendix 2) on SGXNet as well as on the Company's website.

The EGM was held to consider the proposed renounceable underwritten rights issue as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 4 August 2021 (the "EGM Notice").

TYS welcomed all who had joined the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") by webcast and audio means. She introduced the directors, the President & CEO, and the Group Finance Director. Representatives from Allen & Gledhill LLP, the Company's legal advisers, had also joined the EGM via webcast.

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD BY WAY OF ELECTRONIC MEANS ON MONDAY, 23 AUGUST 2021 AT 2.00 PM

authority be and is hereby given to the Directors to undertake the Rights Issue, provisionally allot and issue the Rights Shares at the Issue Price on the basis of three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held by the Entitled Shareholders as at the Record Date, fractional entitlements to be disregarded, and allot and issue the Rights Shares at the Issue Price on the terms and conditions set out below and/or on such other terms and conditions (including the basis of provisional allotments of the Rights Shares) as the Directors may in their absolute discretion and from time to time think fit:

a renounceable underwritten rights issue of 18,833,468,826 Rights Shares at the Issue Price on the basis of three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) Shares held by Entitled Shareholders as at the Record Date, fractional entitlements to be disregarded (the "Rights Issue"), be and is hereby approved;

The Chairman informed that the Company had appointed T S Tay Public Accounting Corporation as the scrutineer for the vote taking.

The Chairman took (i) the EGM Notice as well as the proposed ordinary resolution contained therein and (ii) the Circular as read.

The EGM Notice had been sent to shareholders. The circular dated 4 August 2021 (the

3.1 The Chairman noted that there was a quorum and proceeded to call the EGM to order.

6.2 The Chairman put the motion to vote. The proposed Ordinary Resolution was passed by a majority of votes as set out in the poll results attached hereto as "Appendix 3" (the "Poll Results").

the Directors be and are hereby authorised to take such steps, do all such acts and things (including but not limited to finalising, approving and executing all such documents as may be required in connection with the Rights Issue, the issue of the Rights and the issue of the Rights Shares, and making amendments to the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue (including the Issue Price)), and to exercise such discretion as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit, advisable or to give full effect to this resolution, the Rights Issue and the allotment and issue of the Rights Shares."

the Directors be and are hereby authorised to fix the Record Date in their absolute discretion; and

the provisional allotment of the Rights Shares which are not taken up or allotted for any reason shall be aggregated and allotted to satisfy excess applications for the Rights Shares (if any) or disposed of or otherwise dealt with in such manner as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit for the benefit of the Company (including the allotment and issue of Rights Shares to satisfy any subscription of Rights Shares pursuant to the Undertaking Agreement and the Management Agreement and Underwriting Agreement); and

the provisional allotment of the Rights Shares which would otherwise accrue to Ineligible Shareholders may be disposed of, or dealt with, by the Company in such manner and on such terms and conditions as the Directors shall deem fit for the purpose of renouncing the provisional allotment relating thereto to purchasers thereof and to pool and thereafter distribute the net proceeds, if any, thereof (after deducting all expenses) among such Ineligible Shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings as at the Record Date provided that if the amount to be distributed to any single Ineligible Shareholder or persons acting to account or benefit of any such persons is less than S$10.00, such amount shall instead be retained or dealt with as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, deem fit in the interests of the Company;

no provisional allotment of the Rights Shares shall be made to Foreign Shareholders unless otherwise determined by the Directors that the Rights Shares may be offered based on applicable securities legislation;

the provisional allotment of the Rights Shares shall be made on a renounceable basis to Entitled Shareholders;

There being no other business, the meeting ended at 2.07 pm. The Chairman thanked shareholders for their attendance at this virtual EGM.

Appendix 1

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No.: 196300098Z

ANNOUNCEMENT

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN RELATION TO

PROPOSED RENOUNCEABLE UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE TO

RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY S$1.5 BILLION

RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS

INTRODUCTION

The Directors refer to the announcements of Sembcorp Marine Ltd (" SCM " or the

" Company " and together with its subsidiaries, the " Group ") dated 24 June 2021, 3 August 2021, 4 August 2021 and 18 August 2021, and the Circular to Shareholders dated 4 August 2021 (the " Circular "), in relation to the proposed renounceable underwritten rights issue by the Company (the " Rights Issue ") to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$1.5 billion. Pursuant to the Rights Issue, up to 18,833,468,826 Rights Shares will be offered at the Issue Price of S$0.08 for each Rights Share, on the basis of three (3) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held by Entitled Shareholders as at the Record Date, fractional entitlements to be disregarded. RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS

The Group has received questions from Shareholders in relation to the Rights Issue and the EGM, and has prepared and is releasing with this announcement, responses to the said questions.

The Company expects to continue to receive further questions up to the EGM, and, to the extent substantial and relevant, will endeavour to respond to them by way of further announcement(s) on the SGXNet.

