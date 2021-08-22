Log in
    S51   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(S51)
General Announcement::Proposed Rights Issue - Dealings Disclosure

08/22/2021 | 03:04am EDT
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(Incorporated in Singapore)

Company Registration No.: 196300098Z

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT

1 INTRODUCTION

  1. Singapore, 22 August 2021 - Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") refers to:
    1. the announcement released on 24 June 2021 (the "24 June Announcement") in relation to the proposed renounceable underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$1.5 billion by the Company (the "Rights Issue"); and
    2. the announcement released on 20 August 2021 in relation to the notice of transfer and use of treasury shares for the award of 1,154,717 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") under the Sembcorp Marine Restricted Share Plan 2010 ("SCM RSP 2010") and Sembcorp Marine
      Performance Share Plan 2010 ("SCM PSP 2010") (together, the "SCM Share Plans").
  3. Capitalised terms that are not defined in this Announcement shall have the meanings set out in the 24 June Announcement.

2 DEALINGS BY COMPANY AND ASSOCIATES

  1. Out of the 1,154,717 Shares released to employees (including the President & CEO (the "P&CEO")) under the SCM Share Plans referred to in paragraph 1.1.2 above:
    1. 138,774 Shares were released to Mr Wong Weng Sun, the P&CEO and a director of the Company, who is deemed to be an associate of the Company pursuant to the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"); and
    2. 285,309 Shares were released to employees, who are also directors of certain subsidiaries and associated companies of the Company and accordingly are also deemed to be associates of the Company pursuant to the Code (these employees, the "Associates").
  3. Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, the Company wishes to announce the following dealings:
    1. the release of the 138,774 Shares referred to in paragraph 2.1.1 above by the Company to the P&CEO pursuant to the vesting of the awards granted under SCM Share Plans, details of which are as set out below:

1

Name of

Date of

Nature of Dealing

Number

Price per

P&CEO

Dealing

of

Share1

Shares

Wong

20 August

Release of Shares

138,774

S$0.743

Weng Sun

2021

pursuant to vesting of

awards granted

under SCM Share

Plans

2.2.2 the release of the 285,309 Shares referred to in paragraph 2.1.2 above by the Company to the Associates pursuant to the vesting of the awards granted under SCM Share Plans, details of which are as set out below:

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Number

Price per

of

Share1

Shares

20 August 2021

Release of Shares pursuant

285,309

S$0.743

to vesting of awards granted

under SCM Share Plans

(the "Dealings").

  1. Based on the above information received by the Company, and after the Dealings reported above:
    1. Mr Wong Weng Sun holds 22,925,714 Shares, representing approximately 0.18 per cent. of the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares)2; and
    2. the Associates collectively hold 11,169,591 Shares3, representing approximately 0.09 per cent. of the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares) 2.
  3. As at the date of this Announcement and following the release of the Shares referred to in paragraph 2.2, there are no outstanding awards granted to the P&CEO and the Associates under the SCM Share Plans.

3 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

3.1 The directors of the Company (including any director who may have delegated detailed

1

2

3

supervision of the preparation of this Announcement) jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this Announcement and have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading.

Based on average cost of each treasury share to the Company.

Calculated based on a total of 12,555,639,661 Shares in issue (excluding 6,223 treasury shares) as at 20 August 2021 and rounded to the nearest two decimal places.

This includes 122,775 Shares in which one of the Associates has a deemed interest.

2

3.2 Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tan Yah Sze/Kem Huey Lee Sharon

Joint Company Secretaries

22 August 2021

3

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 07:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
