General Announcement::Proposed Rights Issue - Dealings Disclosure

supervision of the preparation of this Announcement) jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this Announcement and have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading.

Based on average cost of each treasury share to the Company.

Calculated based on a total of 12,555,639,661 Shares in issue (excluding 6,223 treasury shares) as at 20 August 2021 and rounded to the nearest two decimal places.

This includes 122,775 Shares in which one of the Associates has a deemed interest.