General Announcement::RULE 12.1 PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE - POTENTIAL COMPLIANCE OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

Derivatives Transactions:

Name of MS Singapore's associate and Nature of dealing Number of referenced Price per share Total amount paid or Trade Date whether dealing as securities (ordinary Maturity Date (SGD) received (SGD) principal or for shares) discretionary investment client 05-July-2021 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Swap Sell 100 0.123 12.30 29-Apr-2022 (dealing as principal) Morgan Stanley 05-July-2021 Capital Services LLC Swap Buy 100 0.123 12.30 29-Apr-2022 (dealing as principal) Morgan Stanley 05-July-2021 Capital Services LLC Swap Sell 100 0.123 12.30 29-Apr-2022 (dealing as principal)

Notwithstanding the above disclosure and MS Singapore's appointment as financial advisor to Startree, shareholders of the Company should note that there is no certainty that Temasek and its concert parties will incur an obligation to make the Compliance Offer and that the Compliance Offer will be made.

