    S51   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(S51)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::RULE 12.1 PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE - POTENTIAL COMPLIANCE OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

07/05/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
Morgan Stanley Asia

23 Church Street

(Singapore) Pte.

#16-01 Capital Square

(Co. Registration No.

Singapore 049481

199206298Z)

tel (65) 6834 6888

fax (65) 6834 6938

POTENTAL MANDATORY GENERAL OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

  1. Introduction
    Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("MS Singapore") refers to the announcement (the "Rights Announcement") dated 24 June 2021 made by Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") in connection with its proposed renounceable underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$1.5 billion (the "Rights Issue") pursuant to which Startree Investments Pte. Ltd. ("Startree"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited ("Temasek") has, among other things, committed to subscribe for its pro-rata entitlement and excess rights such that its total subscription will be up to 67.0% of the Rights Issue.
    As stated in the Rights Announcement, the fulfilment by Startree of the abovementioned commitment in connection with the Rights Issue may result in Temasek and its concert parties incurring an obligation to make a mandatory general offer (the "Compliance Offer") for the remaining shares in the Company, in compliance with Rule 14 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    MS Singapore is the financial advisor to Startree in respect of the potential Compliance Offer and is required under the Code to make these disclosures.
  2. Dealings
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, MS Singapore wishes to report dealings by associates of MS Singapore in the securities of the Company ("Relevant Securities") for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients, details of which are as follows:

Trades on ordinary shares of the Company:

Resultant total

Resultant

amount of

Name of MS

Price paid or

total

Number of

Total

Relevant

Singapore's

Price per

received (SGD)

percentage

Securities owned

associate and

ordinary

amount

of ordinary

Nature of dealing

ordinary

or controlled by

Trade Date

whether dealing as

shares

paid or

shares in the

share

the associate and

principal or for

purchased

received

capital of

(SGD)

investment

discretionary

or sold

(SGD)

the

Highest

Lowest

accounts under

investment client

Company

discretionary

acquired1

management

Morgan Stanley &

05-July-2021

Co. International plc

Swap

Buy

100

0.123

0.123

0.123

12.30

27,942,961

0.223%

(dealing as principal)

Hedge

1 Based on 12,555,229,044 shares of the Company in issue (excluding 416,840 treasury shares)

Derivatives Transactions:

Name of MS

Singapore's

associate and

Nature of dealing

Number of referenced

Price per share

Total amount paid or

Trade Date

whether dealing as

securities (ordinary

Maturity Date

(SGD)

received (SGD)

principal or for

shares)

discretionary

investment client

05-July-2021

Morgan Stanley &

Co. International plc

Swap

Sell

100

0.123

12.30

29-Apr-2022

(dealing as principal)

Morgan Stanley

05-July-2021

Capital Services LLC

Swap

Buy

100

0.123

12.30

29-Apr-2022

(dealing as principal)

Morgan Stanley

05-July-2021

Capital Services LLC

Swap

Sell

100

0.123

12.30

29-Apr-2022

(dealing as principal)

Notwithstanding the above disclosure and MS Singapore's appointment as financial advisor to Startree, shareholders of the Company should note that there is no certainty that Temasek and its concert parties will incur an obligation to make the Compliance Offer and that the Compliance Offer will be made.

Issued by

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.

_________________________________

Cheng Sok Theng

Managing Director

Copy (via email) to:

Sembcorp Marine Limited

C/o project.green.ruta@allenandgledhill.com

Attention: Sharon Wee

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 03:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 896 M 1 410 M 1 410 M
Net income 2021 -159 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2021 2 703 M 2 011 M 2 011 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 544 M 1 148 M 1 149 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 634
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Marine Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,12 SGD
Average target price 0,18 SGD
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Khor Boon Goh Group Director-Finance
Mohammed Hassan bin Marican Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Simon Kuik Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-13.99%1 300
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.22.58%8 406
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.49.74%3 985
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-0.85%3 615
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.31.20%3 421
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.82.71%3 103