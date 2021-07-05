General Announcement::RULE 12.1 PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE - POTENTIAL COMPLIANCE OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

|
Morgan Stanley Asia
|
23 Church Street
|
(Singapore) Pte.
|
#16-01 Capital Square
|
(Co. Registration No.
|
Singapore 049481
|
199206298Z)
|
tel (65) 6834 6888
|
|
|
fax (65) 6834 6938
POTENTAL MANDATORY GENERAL OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
-
Introduction
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("MS Singapore") refers to the announcement (the "Rights Announcement") dated 24 June 2021 made by Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") in connection with its proposed renounceable underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$1.5 billion (the "Rights Issue") pursuant to which Startree Investments Pte. Ltd. ("Startree"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited ("Temasek") has, among other things, committed to subscribe for its pro-rata entitlement and excess rights such that its total subscription will be up to 67.0% of the Rights Issue.
As stated in the Rights Announcement, the fulfilment by Startree of the abovementioned commitment in connection with the Rights Issue may result in Temasek and its concert parties incurring an obligation to make a mandatory general offer (the "Compliance Offer") for the remaining shares in the Company, in compliance with Rule 14 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
MS Singapore is the financial advisor to Startree in respect of the potential Compliance Offer and is required under the Code to make these disclosures.
-
Dealings
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, MS Singapore wishes to report dealings by associates of MS Singapore in the securities of the Company ("Relevant Securities") for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients, details of which are as follows:
Trades on ordinary shares of the Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resultant total
|
Resultant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount of
|
|
Name of MS
|
|
|
|
|
Price paid or
|
|
total
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Total
|
Relevant
|
|
Singapore's
|
|
|
Price per
|
received (SGD)
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
Securities owned
|
|
associate and
|
|
|
ordinary
|
|
|
amount
|
of ordinary
|
|
Nature of dealing
|
ordinary
|
|
|
or controlled by
|
Trade Date
|
whether dealing as
|
shares
|
|
|
paid or
|
shares in the
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
the associate and
|
|
principal or for
|
|
|
purchased
|
|
|
received
|
capital of
|
|
|
|
(SGD)
|
|
|
investment
|
|
discretionary
|
|
|
or sold
|
|
|
(SGD)
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
Highest
|
Lowest
|
accounts under
|
|
investment client
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
discretionary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquired1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-July-2021
|
Co. International plc
|
Swap
|
Buy
|
100
|
0.123
|
0.123
|
0.123
|
12.30
|
27,942,961
|
0.223%
|
(dealing as principal)
|
Hedge
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Based on 12,555,229,044 shares of the Company in issue (excluding 416,840 treasury shares)
Derivatives Transactions:
|
|
Name of MS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Singapore's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
associate and
|
Nature of dealing
|
Number of referenced
|
Price per share
|
Total amount paid or
|
|
Trade Date
|
whether dealing as
|
securities (ordinary
|
Maturity Date
|
|
|
(SGD)
|
received (SGD)
|
|
principal or for
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
discretionary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment client
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-July-2021
|
Morgan Stanley &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Co. International plc
|
Swap
|
Sell
|
100
|
0.123
|
12.30
|
29-Apr-2022
|
|
|
(dealing as principal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-July-2021
|
Capital Services LLC
|
Swap
|
Buy
|
100
|
0.123
|
12.30
|
29-Apr-2022
|
|
(dealing as principal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-July-2021
|
Capital Services LLC
|
Swap
|
Sell
|
100
|
0.123
|
12.30
|
29-Apr-2022
|
|
(dealing as principal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notwithstanding the above disclosure and MS Singapore's appointment as financial advisor to Startree, shareholders of the Company should note that there is no certainty that Temasek and its concert parties will incur an obligation to make the Compliance Offer and that the Compliance Offer will be made.
Issued by
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.
_________________________________
Cheng Sok Theng
Managing Director
Copy (via email) to:
Sembcorp Marine Limited
C/o project.green.ruta@allenandgledhill.com
Attention: Sharon Wee
Disclaimer
Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 03:41:09 UTC.