General Announcement::RULE 12.1 PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE - POTENTIAL COMPLIANCE OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
09/13/2021 | 12:02am EDT
POTENTAL MANDATORY GENERAL OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Introduction
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("MS Singapore") refers to the announcement (the "Rights Announcement") dated 24 June 2021 made by Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") in connection with its proposed renounceable underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$1.5 billion (the "Rights Issue") pursuant to which Startree Investments Pte. Ltd. ("Startree"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited ("Temasek") has, among other things, committed to subscribe for its pro-rata entitlement and excess rights such that its total subscription will be up to 67.0% of the Rights Issue.
As stated in the Rights Announcement, the fulfilment by Startree of the abovementioned commitment in connection with the Rights Issue may result in Temasek and its concert parties incurring an obligation to make a mandatory general offer (the "Compliance Offer") for the remaining shares in the Company, in compliance with Rule 14 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
MS Singapore is the financial advisor to Startree in respect of the potential Compliance Offer and is required under the Code to make these disclosures.
Dealings
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, MS Singapore wishes to report dealings by associates of MS Singapore in the securities of the Company ("Relevant Securities") for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients, details of which are set out in the table below.
Notwithstanding the disclosures below and MS Singapore's appointment as financial advisor to Startree, shareholders of the Company should note that there is no certainty that Temasek and its concert parties will incur an obligation to make the Compliance Offer and that the Compliance Offer will be made.
MS Singapore's disclosures pursuant to Rule 12 of the Code ("Rule 12 disclosures"), including those below, are made in compliance with its obligations under the Code. All trades in the Rule 12 disclosures are conducted in the ordinary course of business of the Morgan Stanley group, independent of the potential Compliance Offer, and will not affect the offer price under the Compliance Offer (if made).
Trades on ordinary shares of the Company:
Resultant total
Resultant
amount of
Price paid or
total
Name of MS
Number of
Total
Relevant
Price per
received (SGD)
percentage
Singapore's associate
Securities owned
ordinary
amount
of ordinary
and whether dealing
Nature of dealing
ordinary
or controlled by
Trade Date
shares
paid or
shares in the
as principal or for
share
the associate and
purchased
received
capital of
discretionary
(SGD)
investment
or sold
(SGD)
the
investment client
Highest
Lowest
accounts under
Company
discretionary
acquired1
management
Morgan Stanley & Co.
10-Sep-2021
International plc
Swap Hedge
Buy
450,500
0.083
0.083
0.083
37,391.50
32,061,282
0.2554%
(dealing as principal)
Derivatives Transactions (ordinary shares):
Name of MS Singapore's associate
Number of
Nature of dealing
referenced
Price per
Total amount paid
Maturity Date
Trade Date
and whether dealing as principal or
securities
share (SGD)
or received (SGD)
for discretionary investment client
(ordinary shares)
10-Sep-2021
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Swap
Sell
1,600
0.083
132.80
31-Jul-2023
(dealing as principal)
10-Sep-2021
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Swap
Buy
1,600
0.083
132.80
31-Jul-2023
(dealing as principal)
10-Sep-2021
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Swap
Sell
1,600
0.083
132.80
31-Jul-2023
(dealing as principal)
10-Sep-2021
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Swap
Sell
448,900
0.083
37,258.70
28-Aug-2023
(dealing as principal)
10-Sep-2021
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Swap
Buy
448,900
0.083
37,258.70
28-Aug-2023
(dealing as principal)
10-Sep-2021
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Swap
Sell
448,900
0.083
37,258.70
28-Aug-2023
(dealing as principal)
Issued by
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.
_________________________________
Zhu An Lu Executive Director
Copy (via email) to:
Sembcorp Marine Limited
1 Based on 12,555,639,661 shares of the Company in issue (excluding 6,223 treasury shares)
