    S51   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(S51)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::RULE 12.1 PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE - POTENTIAL COMPLIANCE OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

09/26/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
Morgan Stanley Asia

23 Church Street

(Singapore) Pte.

#16-01 Capital Square

(Co. Registration No.

Singapore 049481

199206298Z)

tel

(65) 6834 6888

fax

(65) 6834 6938

MANDATORY CONDITIONAL GENERAL CASH OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

  1. Introduction
    Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("MS Singapore") refers to the announcement (the "Offer Announcement") dated 22 September 2021 made by MS Singapore on behalf of Startree Investments Pte. Ltd. ("Startree"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by Startree and its concert parties (the "MGO"), in compliance with Rule 14 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    MS Singapore is the financial advisor to Startree in respect of the MGO and is required under the Code to make these disclosures.
  2. Dealings
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, MS Singapore wishes to report dealings by associates of MS Singapore in the securities of the Company ("Relevant Securities") for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients, details of which are set out in the table below.
    MS Singapore's disclosures pursuant to Rule 12 of the Code ("Rule 12 disclosures"), including those below, are made in compliance with its obligations under the Code. All trades in the Rule 12 disclosures are conducted in the ordinary course of business of the Morgan Stanley group, independent of the MGO, and will not affect the offer price under the MGO.

Derivatives Transactions (ordinary shares) - Rights Subscription:

Name of MS Singapore's associate

Number of

Nature of dealing

referenced

Price per

Total amount paid

Maturity Date

Trade Date

and whether dealing as principal or

securities

share (SGD)

or received (SGD)

for discretionary investment client

(ordinary shares)

24-Sep-2021

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Swap

Sell

16,206

0.080

1,296.48

30-Oct-2023

(dealing as principal)

24-Sep-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Buy

16,206

0.080

1,296.48

30-Oct-2023

(dealing as principal)

24-Sep-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Sell

16,206

0.080

1,296.48

30-Oct-2023

(dealing as principal)

Issued by

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.

_________________________________

Zhu An Lu Executive Director

Copy (via email) to:

Sembcorp Marine Limited

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 03:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
