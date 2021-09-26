General Announcement::RULE 12.1 PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE - POTENTIAL COMPLIANCE OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

|
MANDATORY CONDITIONAL GENERAL CASH OFFER FOR SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
-
Introduction
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("MS Singapore") refers to the announcement (the "Offer Announcement") dated 22 September 2021 made by MS Singapore on behalf of Startree Investments Pte. Ltd. ("Startree"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by Startree and its concert parties (the "MGO"), in compliance with Rule 14 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
MS Singapore is the financial advisor to Startree in respect of the MGO and is required under the Code to make these disclosures.
-
Dealings
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, MS Singapore wishes to report dealings by associates of MS Singapore in the securities of the Company ("Relevant Securities") for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients, details of which are set out in the table below.
MS Singapore's disclosures pursuant to Rule 12 of the Code ("Rule 12 disclosures"), including those below, are made in compliance with its obligations under the Code. All trades in the Rule 12 disclosures are conducted in the ordinary course of business of the Morgan Stanley group, independent of the MGO, and will not affect the offer price under the MGO.
Derivatives Transactions (ordinary shares) - Rights Subscription:
|
|
Name of MS Singapore's associate
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of dealing
|
referenced
|
Price per
|
Total amount paid
|
Maturity Date
|
Trade Date
|
and whether dealing as principal or
|
|
|
securities
|
share (SGD)
|
or received (SGD)
|
|
for discretionary investment client
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ordinary shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Sep-2021
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
Swap
|
Sell
|
16,206
|
0.080
|
1,296.48
|
30-Oct-2023
|
(dealing as principal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Sep-2021
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
|
Swap
|
Buy
|
16,206
|
0.080
|
1,296.48
|
30-Oct-2023
|
(dealing as principal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Sep-2021
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
|
Swap
|
Sell
|
16,206
|
0.080
|
1,296.48
|
30-Oct-2023
|
(dealing as principal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued by
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.
_________________________________
Zhu An Lu Executive Director
Copy (via email) to:
Sembcorp Marine Limited
Disclaimer
Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 03:41:07 UTC.