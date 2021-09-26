Log in
General Announcement::Use of Net Proceeds from the 2021 Rights Issue

09/26/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
Company Registration Number: 196300098Z

USE OF NET PROCEEDS FROM THE 2021 RIGHTS ISSUE

Singapore, 27 September 2021 - Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") refers to the renounceable underwritten rights issue undertaken in 2021 to raise gross proceeds of approximately S$1.5 billion (the "2021 Rights Issue") and the offer information statement dated 26 August 2021 in relation to the 2021 Rights Issue (the "2021 OIS").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the 2021 OIS.

The Company wishes to update Shareholders on the use of the net proceeds from the 2021 Rights Issue (the "Net Proceeds") as follows:

Use of Net Proceeds

Approximate

Amount

General corporate purposes

- Repayment of Loan Facility

S$430.0 million

Total

S$430.0 million

The above utilisation of the Net Proceeds is in accordance with the intended use of the Net Proceeds as stated in the 2021 OIS.

The Company will continue to make periodic announcements on the use of the remaining Net Proceeds as and when they are materially disbursed.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd 80 Tuas South Boulevard, Singapore 637051

Tel: (65) 6265 1766 www.sembmarine.com

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 03:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
