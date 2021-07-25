Log in
    S51   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(S51)
Sembcorp Marine : Delivers Three Wellhead and Riser Topsides and Bridges to TotalEnergies EP Denmark

07/25/2021 | 02:38am EDT
Sembcorp Marine Delivers Three Wellhead and Riser Topsides and Bridges to TotalEnergies EP Denmark

Completed facilities highlight Sembcorp Marine's resilience and capability to continue delivering projects despite COVID-19 challenges

Singapore, 25 July 2021-Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') has safely completed the fabrication of two wellhead topsides, one riser topside and two bridges for deployment to TotalEnergies' redeveloped Tyra Field located in the Danish North Sea.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges to the completion of the modules and bridges. In spite of significant supply chain disruptions and acute manpower shortages, the Group demonstrated its resilience in overcoming the challenges through operational flexibility, close collaboration with its customer, and leveraging its global supply chain and logistics capabilities, to deliver the modules and bridges. This was achieved without compromise to safety and quality.

The topsides and bridges sailed away from Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard today. They will replace Tyra's ageing facilities to support TotalEnergies' vision and pursuit of sustainable operations.

The redeveloped Tyra is envisioned to be a high-tech production and natural gas export centre over the next 25 years. It is designed to reduce the environmental footprint and optimise the energy efficiency of its operations.

Sembcorp Marine Head of Offshore Platforms, Mr Samuel Wong, said, 'Amid the multitude of challenges brought on by COVID-19, Sembcorp Marine is proud to have completed the structures safely for our customer. The topsides are delivered building on our extensive track record in constructing topside modules and other facilities for the offshore, marine and energy industries.'

Vice President, Head of the Tyra Redevelopment TotalEnergies EP Denmark, Mr Morten Hesselager Pedersen, said, 'Today we celebrate the sailaway of the first new Tyra topsides towards the Danish North Sea. The sailaway is a result of the good collaboration between Sembcorp Marine, and our site team at the yard in Singapore. The Tyra Redevelopment project reaches a key milestone as the topsides are installed later this summer, and we will see the physical contours of Tyra II, which will be the new high tech hub for Danish natural gas and reduce CO2 emissions by 30%.'

In December 2019, Sembcorp Marine secured the subcontract to construct six topside modules and four bridges for the TotalEnergies EP Denmark's Tyra Redevelopment Project. The remaining topside modules and bridges are projected to be delivered in January 2022.

Topsides and bridges of Tyra Redevelopment Project ready for sail-away from Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard

Topsides and bridges of Tyra Redevelopment Project sailed away from Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard on 25 July 2021

Editor's Notes

Please click here to download the high-resolution images of the above photo.

Kindly credit Sembcorp Marine for the stock photos available here.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine's solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine's customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ms Chua Mun Yuen
Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel No: +65 6971 7039
Email: munyuen.chua@sembmarine.com

Mr Lin Daoyi
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel No: +65 6971 7040
Email: daoyi.lin@sembmarine.com

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 06:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
