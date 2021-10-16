Sembcorp Marine : Further Update on Westlite Jalan Tukang Dormitory

Further Update on Westlite Jalan Tukang Dormitory

Singapore, 16 October 2021 - Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") would like to provide ​the following further information ​to supplement (a) its 15 October 21 update on Westlite Jalan Tukang Dormitory ​("Tukang Dorm") ​and (b) the clarification statement issued today by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

About 1,400 Sembcorp Marine workers are presently residing in Tukang Dorm, which currently houses ​a total of 2,800 ​workers.

​All the 1,400 Sembcorp Marine workers were vaccinated in their home country prior to their arrival in Singapore.

​As MOM has clarified in its statement, under current Singapore health protocols, individuals who have received their COVID-19 vaccination overseas, including migrant workers, are required to undergo a verification process of their vaccination status in Singapore after they enter. This process requires individuals to​(a) show documentary proof of their overseas vaccination and ​(b) provide a positive serology test result from an approved medical provider in Singapore.

Upon verification of their vaccination status, these individuals can have their vaccination records updated in the National Immunisation Registry (NIR). This verification process is needed before an individual can be identified as vaccinated.​

​Sembcorp Marine would like to state that, as its 1,400 workers at Tukang Dorm were recent arrivals, the​ir vaccination verification process is ongoing.

As of 16 October 2021, approximately 43% of the 1,400 workers have had their vaccination status records updated in the ​NIR. Of the 1,400 workers, 56% have undergone serology test​s.

The Company is working with the ​Singapore authorities to progress the remaining ​workers through the verification process.

​It is also making vaccination available to its workers whose serology test​s do not meet the criteria for registration in the ​NIR. Workers will be allowed their choice of vaccines, including Sinovac and Sinopharm.

The Company is actively engaging its workforce to explain to them Singapore's vaccination registration process and public health protocols.

Sembcorp Marine remains fully committed to looking after the health, safety and living environment of its workforce.

==========

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine's solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine's customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

For the PDF version of this announcement, please click here.

For more information, please contact:

Ms Chua Mun Yuen

Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel No: +65 6971 7039

Email: munyuen.chua@sembmarine.com

Mr Lin Daoyi

Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel No: +65 6971 7040

Email: daoyi.lin@sembmarine.com

Top