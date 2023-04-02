Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sembcorp Marine Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S51   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(S51)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:15:46 2023-03-31 am EDT
0.1190 SGD   +3.48%
05:59pSembcorp Marine : Proposes Change of Name – Seatrium
PU
03/30Two GE-led consortiums in agreement with TenneT for award of contracts totaling approx. 10 Bln Euros to build state-of-the-art HVDC systems for TenneT's 2GW program
AQ
03/30Ebbing Bank Fears, GDP in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Premarket Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sembcorp Marine : Proposes Change of Name – Seatrium

04/02/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sembcorp Marine Proposes Change of Name - Seatrium

Singapore, 3 April 2023 - Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company" or "Sembcorp Marine" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), is proposing to change its name from "Sembcorp Marine Ltd" to "Seatrium Limited" following completion of the combination of the businesses of the Company and Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd on 28 February 2023, and will adopt a new branding for the enlarged entity.

The proposed change of name is subject to shareholders' approval and will not affect the identity of the Company or any of its rights and obligations, nor will it affect any of the rights of shareholders or the Group's daily business operations and financial standing.

The Process of Name Creation

  1. Seatrium is a combination of two words - "sea" and "atrium". It is a reflection of the business and its aspiration to be a premier global player providing innovative engineering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy industries.
  2. To develop the proposed name, more than 1000 names were generated, and a rigorous process of legal and linguistic screening was carried out to ensure that the chosen name would be viable.

The enlarged entity will unite world-class talent and engineering capabilities to create transformative and sustainable offshore and energy solutions.

[Link]

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine's diversified portfolio of products and solutions cover Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs with a growing focus on sustainable solutions that advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.

As a premier global player offering offshore renewables, new energy, and cleaner offshore & marine solutions, Sembcorp Marine is committed to delivering high standards of safety, quality, and performance to its customers who include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. The Group's businesses are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ms Chua Mun Yuen
Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Telephone: +65 6971 7039
Email: munyuen.chua@sembmarine.com

Ms Serene Lam
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Telephone: +65 6971 7043
Email: serene.lam@sembmarine.com

Top

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 21:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
05:59pSembcorp Marine : Proposes Change of Name – Seatrium
PU
03/30Two GE-led consortiums in agreement with TenneT for award of contracts totaling approx...
AQ
03/30Ebbing Bank Fears, GDP in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Premarket..
MT
03/30GE-Led Consortiums Secure EUR10 Billion of Contracts for TenneT's HVDC Systems
MT
03/30GE Renewable Energy Unit-Led Consortia to Receive Over $10 Billion in Contracts From Te..
MT
03/30TenneT awards $25 billion in contracts to build North Sea-to-shore connections
RE
03/29News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/24Singapore Stocks End Week in Red; Sembcorp Marine Shares Fall 8% on Brazilian Regulator..
MT
03/23Brazilian Regulator Investigating Sembcorp Marine Unit for 'Alleged Irregularities'; Sh..
MT
03/08Sembcorp Marine : NYK and FueLNG Achieve First PCTC LNG Bunkering in Singapore
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 007 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
Net income 2022 -288 M -216 M -216 M
Net Debt 2022 1 805 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 120 M 6 107 M 6 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 634
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Marine Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,12 SGD
Average target price 0,14 SGD
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leng Yeow Ong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khor Boon Goh Group Director-Finance
Mark Gainsborough Independent Chairman
Chee Hing Chia Vice President-Management Information Systems
Simon Kuik Quality Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-13.77%6 107
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.9.62%4 203
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-11.76%3 565
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.1.17%3 401
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.-16.92%2 147
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.29.29%2 016
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer