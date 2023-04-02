Sembcorp Marine Proposes Change of Name - Seatrium

Singapore, 3 April 2023 - Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company" or "Sembcorp Marine" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), is proposing to change its name from "Sembcorp Marine Ltd" to "Seatrium Limited" following completion of the combination of the businesses of the Company and Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd on 28 February 2023, and will adopt a new branding for the enlarged entity.

The proposed change of name is subject to shareholders' approval and will not affect the identity of the Company or any of its rights and obligations, nor will it affect any of the rights of shareholders or the Group's daily business operations and financial standing.

The Process of Name Creation

Seatrium is a combination of two words - "sea" and "atrium". It is a reflection of the business and its aspiration to be a premier global player providing innovative engineering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy industries. To develop the proposed name, more than 1000 names were generated, and a rigorous process of legal and linguistic screening was carried out to ensure that the chosen name would be viable.

The enlarged entity will unite world-class talent and engineering capabilities to create transformative and sustainable offshore and energy solutions.

[Link]

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine's diversified portfolio of products and solutions cover Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs with a growing focus on sustainable solutions that advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.

As a premier global player offering offshore renewables, new energy, and cleaner offshore & marine solutions, Sembcorp Marine is committed to delivering high standards of safety, quality, and performance to its customers who include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. The Group's businesses are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ms Chua Mun Yuen

Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Telephone: +65 6971 7039

Email: munyuen.chua@sembmarine.com

Ms Serene Lam

Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Telephone: +65 6971 7043

Email: serene.lam@sembmarine.com

Top