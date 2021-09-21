Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer::Voluntary

to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
(Company Registration No.: 196300098Z)
(Incorporated in Republic of Singapore)
other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by
the Offeror Concert Party Group
OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("Morgan Stanley") wishes to announce, for and on behalf of Startree Investments Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited ("Temasek"), that in compliance with Rule 14 of The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"), the Offeror intends to make a mandatory conditional general cash offer (the "MGO") for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares (the "Shares") in the capital of Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the "Company") other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and its concert parties (the "Offeror Concert Party Group").
Mandatory Offer. Under Rule 14.1 of the Code, where any person (defined to include any body corporate) who, together with persons acting in concert with that person, holds not less than 30% but not more than 50% of the voting rights of a company and such person, or any person acting in concert with him, acquires, in any period of six (6) months, additional shares carrying more than 1% of the voting rights of the company, such person is required to make a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the company which the person and/or persons acting in concert do not already own or control.
The Rights Issue. In connection with the Company's renounceable underwritten rights issue (the "Rights Issue") of up to 18,833,459,491 new Shares in the capital of the Company (the "Rights Shares") at an issue price of S$0.08 per Rights Share, the Offeror had entered into an undertaking agreement on 24 June 2021 with the Company (the "Undertaking Agreement"), pursuant to which it had irrevocably undertaken to the Company to subscribe for its pro rata entitlement and excess Rights Shares such that its total subscription will be no more than 67.0% of the Rights Issue.
On the date of this Announcement (the "Announcement Date"), the Offeror has been issued in aggregate 9,277,318,151 Rights Shares pursuant to its obligations under the Undertaking Agreement in connection with the Rights Issue.
The breakdown of the number of Shares held by the Offeror Concert Party Group (a) immediately prior to the Announcement Date and (b) as at the Announcement Date, is set out below:
Approximate percentage
Number of Shares
of the total Shares (%)1
Prior to
allotment and
issuance
of
the
Rights
5,353,126,468
42.62
Shares
and
the
Announcement Date
After
allotment
and
issuance
of
the
Rights
14,630,444,619
46.63
Shares and as at the
Announcement Date
1.4 Accordingly, as a consequence of the Rights Issue, the Offeror Concert Party Group has increased its shareholding in the Company by more than 1% and has incurred an obligation to make the MGO for all the Offer Shares (as defined below) in accordance with Rule 14 of the Code.
Rounded to the nearest one (1) decimal place.
Based on the then-existing total of 12,555,639,661 Shares in issue as at 23 August 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the lodgement of the offer information statement dated 26 August 2021 issued by the Company in relation to the Rights Issue, excluding 6,223 treasury shares.
Based on the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the Announcement Date following the allotment and issuance of the Rights Shares. Unless otherwise stated, references in this Announcement to the total number of issued Shares are based on 31,389,099,152 Shares in issue as at the Announcement Date, excluding 6,223 treasury shares (based on information provided by the Company).
2. THE MGO
Subject to the terms and conditions of the MGO to be set out in the formal offer document to be issued by Morgan Stanley for and on behalf of the Offeror (the "Offer Document"), the Offeror will make the MGO in accordance with Rule 14 of the Code on the following basis:
Offer Shares. The MGO, when made, will be extended to:
all the Shares other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror Concert Party Group as at the Announcement Date; and
all new Shares unconditionally issued or to be issued, or treasury shares unconditionally delivered or to be delivered, as the case may be, prior to the final closing date of the MGO pursuant to the valid vesting and release of any outstanding awards ("Awards") granted under the Restricted Share Plan ("RSP2020") and the Performance Share Plan (the "PSP2020") approved and adopted by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on 20 May 2020,
(collectively, the "Offer Shares").
Offer Price. Under the Code, the Offeror is required to make the MGO for the Offer Shares at not less than the highest price at which the Offeror Concert Party Group has acquired Shares in the six (6) months immediately preceding the Announcement Date (the "Relevant Period"). The Offeror has determined the issue price of S$0.08 per Rights Share pursuant to the Rights Issue to be such applicable highest price.
Accordingly, the consideration for each Offer Share will be as follows:
For each Offer Share: S$0.08 in cash (the "Offer Price")
The Offer Price is final and the Offeror will notrevise the Offer Price or any other terms of the MGO.
No Encumbrances. The Offer Shares are to be acquired (i) fully paid, (ii) free from all claims, charges, equities, mortgages, liens, pledges, encumbrances, rights of pre- emption and other third party rights and interests of any nature whatsoever, and (iii) together with all rights, benefits, entitlements and advantages attached thereto as at the Announcement Date, and hereafter attaching thereto, including but not limited to the right to receive and retain all dividends, rights and other distributions declared, paid or made by the Company (collectively, the "Distributions") (if any), the Record Date for which falls on or after the Announcement Date. For the purpose of this Announcement, "Record Date" means, in relation to any Distributions, the date on which Shareholders must be registered with the Company or with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), as the case may be, in order to participate in such Distributions.
Adjustment for Distributions. Without prejudice to the foregoing, the Offer Price has been determined on the basis that the Offer Shares will be acquired with the right to receive any Distribution, the Record Date for which falls on or after the Announcement Date. In the event of any such Distribution, the Offer Price payable to a Shareholder who validly accepts or has validly accepted the MGO shall be reduced by an amount which is equal to the amount of such Distribution, depending on when the settlement date in respect of the Offer Shares tendered in acceptance of the MGO (the "Offer Settlement Date") falls:
if the Offer Settlement Date fallson or beforethe Record Date, the Offeror will pay the relevant accepting Shareholders the unadjusted Offer Price for each Offer Share, as the Offeror will receive the Distribution in respect of such Offer Shares from the Company; and
if the Offer Settlement Date fallsafterthe Record Date, the Offer Price payable for such Offer Shares tendered in acceptance shall be reduced by an amount which is equal to the Distribution in respect of such Offer Shares, as the Offeror will not receive such Distribution from the Company.
Minimum Acceptance Condition. Pursuant to Rule 14.2 of the Code, if the Offeror Concert Party Group does not hold more than 50% of the issued Shares when the MGO is made, the MGO is required to be made conditional upon the Offeror Concert Party Group receiving such number of acceptances which would result in the Offeror Concert Party Group holding more than 50% of the voting rights attributable to the share capital of the Company.
Accordingly, the MGO will be conditional upon the Offeror having received, by the close of the MGO, valid acceptances in respect of such number of Offer Shares which, when taken together with the Shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror Concert Party Group (either before or during the MGO and pursuant to the MGO or otherwise), will result in the Offeror Concert Party Group holding such number of Shares carrying more than 50% of the total voting rights attributable to the issued Shares (excluding any Shares held in treasury) as at the close of the MGO (including any Shares which may be unconditionally issued pursuant to the valid vesting and release of the Awards prior to the Closing Date (as defined below)) (the "Minimum Acceptance Condition").
The MGO will not become or be capable of being declared unconditional as to acceptances until the close of the MGO, unless at any time prior to the close of the MGO, the Offeror has received valid acceptances in respect of such number of Offer Shares which, when taken together with the Shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror Concert Party Group before or during the MGO, will result in the Offeror Concert Party Group holding more than 50% of the maximum potential issued share capital of the Company as at the Closing Date (as defined below). For this purpose, the "maximum potential issued share capital of the Company" means the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares) had all the Shares under Awards been issued and delivered as at the date of such declaration.
Save for the Minimum Acceptance Condition, the MGO is unconditional in all other respects.
Duration of the MGO. The MGO will be open for acceptance by Shareholders for the period commencing on the date of posting of the Offer Document and ending on the day falling 28 days thereafter (the "Closing Date")4. The Offeror does not intend to extend the MGO beyond the Closing Date.
If the MGO becomes unconditional as to acceptances before the Closing Date or even if the MGO becomes unconditional as to acceptances on the Closing Date itself, there will not be any extension of the Closing Date and Shareholders who do not accept the MGO by the Closing Date will not be able to do so after the Closing Date.
Further Details. Further details of the MGO will be set out in the Offer Document which will be disseminated in due course as set out in paragraph 11 below.
No Awards Offer. Based on the latest information available to the Offeror the Company has, as at the Announcement Date, outstanding Awards in respect of 2,265,500 Shares granted under the RSP2020.
Under the rules of the RSP2020, the Awards are personal to the holders of the Awards and are not transferable. Accordingly, the Offeror will not make an offer to acquire the outstanding Awards.
For the avoidance of doubt, the MGO will be extended to all new Shares unconditionally issued or to be issued pursuant to the valid vesting and release of any outstanding Awards prior to the Closing Date.
3. INFORMATION ON THE OFFEROR
The Offeror is a company incorporated in Singapore on 3 October 2002 as an investment holding company, and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek.
As at the Announcement Date:
the Offeror has an issued and paid-up share capital of S$2 comprising two (2) ordinary shares; and
the Directors of the Offeror are Mr. Nagi Hamiyeh and Mr. Tan Chong Lee.
4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY
The Company is a company incorporated in Singapore and is listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST").
Based on the Company's annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020, the principal activities of the Company are the provision of management services and investment holding.
4 The MGO will remain open for acceptance for such period unless the MGO is withdrawn with the consent of the Securities Industry Council ("SIC") and every person released from any obligation incurred thereunder.
