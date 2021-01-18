Log in
SEMCON AB (PUBL)

(SEMC)
Semcon : Chairman of the Board Tore Bertilsson declines re-election

01/18/2021
Press release, 18 January 2021

Semcon's Chairman of the Board Tore Bertilsson declines re-election

Tore Bertilsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Semcon AB, has informed the Nomination Committee that he will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

Tore Bertilsson joined the Board of Directors of Semcon AB in 2015 and was elected Chairman in 2016. The Nomination Committee is now initiating the search for a replacement for Tore Bertilsson in time for the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

"Both in terms of industry and offering, Semcon is today well-positioned to meet the demand for sustainable, user-friendly technology that we see is greater than ever. The combination of product and production development, digital expertise and aftermarket solutions makes Semcon a broad and value-creating technology partner. I am proud of the adaptability and development we have achieved over the past years and now leave for someone new to continue the work together with the rest of the Board and the company", says Tore Bertilsson.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Dennford, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Phone: +46 (0)730 549 421

Email: karin.dennford@jcegroup.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 a.m. CET on 18 January 2021.

Semcon is an international technology company. We turn technology into excellent user experiences by combining digital edge and engineering expertise. With diverse multi-disciplinary teams we add new perspectives creating sustainable and competitive businesses. Regardless if you aim to recharge a current product or service, reinvent new technology or reimagine future needs, our focus is always on human needs and behaviour in order to develop solutions with the clearest benefits to people and our planet. By combining our 40 years of advanced engineering, strategic innovation, digital services and product information solutions, we drive transformation in a wide range of industries with more than 1,800 dedicated employees based in seven different countries. Read more on semcon.com

Financials
Sales 2020 1 641 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2020 87,0 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net cash 2020 76,7 M 9,13 M 9,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 3,72%
Capitalization 1 352 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 016
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart SEMCON AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Semcon AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMCON AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 79,25 SEK
Last Close Price 77,90 SEK
Spread / Highest target 7,19%
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Granlund President & Chief Executive Officer
Tore Bertil Bertilsson Chairman
Björn Strömberg Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Klas Elmby Chief Information Officer
Daniel Rundgren President-Engineering & Digital Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMCON AB (PUBL)-1.39%161
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.75%34 247
TELEPERFORMANCE4.24%20 080
UNITED RENTALS10.02%18 405
LG CORP.21.14%16 789
EDENRED0.30%13 835
