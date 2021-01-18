Semcon : Chairman of the Board Tore Bertilsson declines re-election

Press release, 18 January 2021

Semcon's Chairman of the Board Tore Bertilsson declines re-election

Tore Bertilsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Semcon AB, has informed the Nomination Committee that he will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

Tore Bertilsson joined the Board of Directors of Semcon AB in 2015 and was elected Chairman in 2016. The Nomination Committee is now initiating the search for a replacement for Tore Bertilsson in time for the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

"Both in terms of industry and offering, Semcon is today well-positioned to meet the demand for sustainable, user-friendly technology that we see is greater than ever. The combination of product and production development, digital expertise and aftermarket solutions makes Semcon a broad and value-creating technology partner. I am proud of the adaptability and development we have achieved over the past years and now leave for someone new to continue the work together with the rest of the Board and the company", says Tore Bertilsson.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 a.m. CET on 18 January 2021.

