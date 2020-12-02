Log in
SEMCON AB (PUBL)

(SEMC)
Semcon : New electric scooter made using robotic origami

12/02/2020 | 02:37am EST
Press release, 2 December

New electric scooter made using robotic origami

A combination of unique design and a sustainable new production technique are responsible for the first stainless steel electric scooter made by Swedish innovation company STILRIDE. With Semcon as its partner, the company is planning to challenge traditional manufacturing techniques and pave the way for new design by using robots to fold steel.

"Our ambition was to create the world's most attractive, most sustainable electric scooters. By using industrial robotic origami we can fold structures from a flat sheet of metal in completely new ways and create shapes true to the material's characteristics and geometric nature," says Tue Beijer, industrial designer at Semcon and one of the founders of STILRIDE.

It all began as a Vinnova-funded research project, looking at how a new way of shaping steel could pave the way for new design and business opportunities. One result of this project is the new STILRIDE SUS1 electric scooter, which is now introduced to the market. This powered scooter has a unique design, innovative technical features, durable, efficient batteries and a powerful electric motor.

"The environmental footprint of the production process for this product is minimal. Our LIGHT.FOLD production technology makes for flexible manufacture.

Stainless steel can be recycled, too, and it has a long service life," says Tue Beijer.

Semcon's responsibilities in the project have involved CAD, mechanical design and engineering project management. The unique production method devised by the project will now be examined further by the business community and academia, working closely together.

The STILRIDE research project is lead by founders Jonas Nyvang and Tue Beijer. A tight collaboration between them, the product development company Semcon, the steel engineering workshop Brantheim, the research institute RISE IVF as well as the global stainless steel manufacturer Outokumpu has been the foundation of the

Semcon is an international technology company. We turn technology into excellent user experiences by combining digital edge and engineering expertise. With diverse multi-disciplinary teams we add new perspectives creating sustainable and competitive businesses. Regardless if you aim to recharge a current product or service, reinvent new technology or reimagine future needs, our focus is always on human needs and behaviour in order to develop solutions with the clearest benefits to people and our planet. By combining our 40 years of advanced engineering, strategic innovation, digital services and product information solutions, we drive transformation in a wide range of industries with more than 1,800 dedicated employees based in seven different countries. Read more on semcon.com

success. The STILRIDE project is part of the research program Metalliska material coordinated by Jernkontoret and funded by The Swedish Innovation Agency: Vinnova.

Find out more at www.stilride.com, and follow their journey at instagram.com/stilride

Find out more about Semcon's Design and User Experience offering.

For more information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, Corporate Communication, Marketing and Sustainability Director, Semcon

Phone: +46 (0)739 737 200 Email: per.nilsson@semcon.com

Semcon AB published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 07:36:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
