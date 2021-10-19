Log in
    SEMC   SE0000379497

SEMCON AB (PUBL)

(SEMC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 10/18 11:29:55 am
126.6 SEK   +0.80%
02:52aSEMCON : Presentation Q3 2021 (pdf)
PU
02:01aSEMCON : Interim Report January-September 2021
AQ
10/05SEMCON : to publish interim report, followed by a conference call
AQ
Semcon : Presentation Q3 2021 (pdf)

10/19/2021 | 02:52am EDT
INTERIM REPORT Q3 2021.

Presentation 19 October 2021

CEO Markus Granlund and CFO Björn Strömberg

Strong growth and high profitability.

Group financial development

Jul-Sep

Jan-Sep

FY

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Net sales, mSEK

371

335

1,235

1,226

1,627

Total sales growth, %

11

-18

1

-11

-12

Organic growth, %

6

-17

0

-9

-13

Operating profit, mSEK

33

28

119

81

130

Operating margin, %

9.0

8.5

9.6

6.6

8.0

EPS after dilution, SEK

1.41

1.21

5.06

3.41

5.70

No. of employees at the

1,989

2,016

1,989

2,016

1,821

end of the period

  • Second consecutive quarter with total sales growth > 10%
  • Organic growth driven by e.g., growth in life science and public sector
  • Squeed consolidated from May
  • Continued positive margin trend - RTM EBIT margin still on a historically high 10.2%

Net sales distribution.

Group net sales per industry

Jan-Sep 2021

Increased industry diversification,

transferring know-how between sectors

A strong net cash position.

  • Cash flow in 2020 positively impacted by COVID-19 volume effects
  • Cash conversion > 100% - stable cash flow in Q3 2021
  • Net cash of close to mSEK 200 also after dividend
  • Holding of own shares: 623'

Group financial development

Jan-Sep

FY

2021

2020

2020

Cash flow from current activities, mSEK

149

213

248

Free cash flow, mSEK 1)

119

180

204

Cash conversion, % 2)

134

301

204

Working capital/RTM net sales, % 3)

4.5

4.0

5.5

Net cash, mSEK

189

186

199

Equity ratio, %

60

59

60

  1. Cash flow from current activities less investments and repayment of lease liabilities (rental payments)

Significant firepower

2) Free cash flow divided by profit after tax

to grow further

3) Working capital excl. cash incl. deferred tax liabilities

Financial objectives.

Total annual revenue growth of at least 10%

Operating margin (EBITA) of at least 10%

Dividend policy approx. 50% of profit after tax over time

The net debt / EBITDA ratio should not exceed approx. 1.5 times

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Semcon AB published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
