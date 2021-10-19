|
Semcon : Presentation Q3 2021 (pdf)
Presentation 19 October 2021
CEO Markus Granlund and CFO Björn Strömberg
Strong growth and high profitability.
|
Group financial development
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul-Sep
|
Jan-Sep
|
FY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales, mSEK
|
371
|
335
|
1,235
|
1,226
|
1,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales growth, %
|
11
|
-18
|
1
|
-11
|
-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic growth, %
|
6
|
-17
|
0
|
-9
|
-13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit, mSEK
|
33
|
28
|
119
|
81
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin, %
|
9.0
|
8.5
|
9.6
|
6.6
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS after dilution, SEK
|
1.41
|
1.21
|
5.06
|
3.41
|
5.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of employees at the
|
1,989
|
2,016
|
1,989
|
2,016
|
1,821
|
end of the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Second consecutive quarter with total sales growth > 10%
-
Organic growth driven by e.g., growth in life science and public sector
-
Squeed consolidated from May
-
Continued positive margin trend - RTM EBIT margin still on a historically high 10.2%
Net sales distribution.
Group net sales per industry
Jan-Sep 2021
Increased industry diversification,
transferring know-how between sectors
A strong net cash position.
-
Cash flow in 2020 positively impacted by COVID-19 volume effects
-
Cash conversion > 100% - stable cash flow in Q3 2021
-
Net cash of close to mSEK 200 also after dividend
-
Holding of own shares: 623'
|
Group financial development
|
Jan-Sep
|
FY
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from current activities, mSEK
|
149
|
213
|
248
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow, mSEK 1)
|
119
|
180
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
Cash conversion, % 2)
|
134
|
301
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
Working capital/RTM net sales, % 3)
|
4.5
|
4.0
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash, mSEK
|
189
|
186
|
199
|
|
|
|
|
Equity ratio, %
|
60
|
59
|
60
|
|
|
|
-
Cash flow from current activities less investments and repayment of lease liabilities (rental payments)
2) Free cash flow divided by profit after tax
3) Working capital excl. cash incl. deferred tax liabilities
Financial objectives.
Total annual revenue growth of at least 10%
Operating margin (EBITA) of at least 10%
Dividend policy approx. 50% of profit after tax over time
The net debt / EBITDA ratio should not exceed approx. 1.5 times
|
|
|
