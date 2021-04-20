Semcon : annual report 2020

Contents
6 Semcon 2020
8 CEO's comments
10 Strategy
13 COVID-19
14 Invest in Semcon
16 Semcon's shares
18 Employees
21 History
22 Business models
26 What we do
28 Macro trends
30 Focus industries
32 Market
35 Sustainability report
41 Research, development and innovation
42 Financial statements
82 Auditor's report
86 Definitions
87 Glossary
88 Corporate Governance Report
94 Board of Directors
96 Group management
98 Five-year summary
Information about Semcon's business, financial report- ing, previous Annual Reports, share information, corporate governance, activities and press releases, etc. can be found on Semcon's website at semcon.com, where you can also subscribe to and order financial information via e-mail.
For sustainability reasons, Semcon only distributes the Annual Report to shareholders and stakeholders who have specifically requested a copy. You are welcome to order a printed copy of the Annual Report by e-mailingir@semcon.com or on our website semcon.com.
Contacts:
Björn Strömberg, CFO, bjorn.stromberg@semcon.com
Kristina Ekeblad, Investor Relations Manager kristina.ekeblad@semcon.com
PEOPLE FIRST, THEN TECHNOLOGY.
We put people first. As far as we are concerned, technology has no purpose of its own - it's the value it adds to people and our planet that matters. By uniting physical and digital solutions, we create user experiences that make a difference.
UNITING
PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL WORLDS.
We are convinced that we will in the future, just as we do today, live in a society full of physical and digital solutions - solutions that will become increasingly intertwined. Those who are best at navigating and uniting these worlds will also be able to generate extra value and benefit for people who use the technology. And this will enhance the competitiveness of our customers.
At Semcon, we have unique experience and expertise in both physical
solutions and digital services. In advanced engineering skills and digital excellence. A number of players can develop these separately, but few can improve them together. Always based on human needs and behaviours.
