PU
AQ
PU
Semcon : annual report 2020

04/20/2021 | 04:08am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Contents

6 Semcon 2020

8 CEO's comments

10 Strategy

13 COVID-19

14 Invest in Semcon

16 Semcon's shares

18 Employees

21 History

22 Business models

26 What we do

28 Macro trends

30 Focus industries

32 Market

35 Sustainability report

41 Research, development and innovation

42 Financial statements

82 Auditor's report

86 Definitions

87 Glossary

88 Corporate Governance Report

94 Board of Directors

96 Group management

98 Five-year summary

Information about Semcon's business, financial report- ing, previous Annual Reports, share information, corporate governance, activities and press releases, etc. can be found on Semcon's website at semcon.com, where you can also subscribe to and order financial information via e-mail.

For sustainability reasons, Semcon only distributes the Annual Report to shareholders and stakeholders who have specifically requested a copy. You are welcome to order a printed copy of the Annual Report by e-mailingir@semcon.com or on our website semcon.com.

Contacts:

Björn Strömberg, CFO, bjorn.stromberg@semcon.com

Kristina Ekeblad, Investor Relations Manager kristina.ekeblad@semcon.com

PEOPLE FIRST, THEN TECHNOLOGY.

We put people first. As far as we are concerned, technology has no purpose of its own - it's the value it adds to people and our planet that matters. By uniting physical and digital solutions, we create user experiences that make a difference.

UNITING

PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL WORLDS.

We are convinced that we will in the future, just as we do today, live in a society full of physical and digital solutions - solutions that will become increasingly intertwined. Those who are best at navigating and uniting these worlds will also be able to generate extra value and benefit for people who use the technology. And this will enhance the competitiveness of our customers.

At Semcon, we have unique experience and expertise in both physical

solutions and digital services. In advanced engineering skills and digital excellence. A number of players can develop these separately, but few can improve them together. Always based on human needs and behaviours.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Semcon AB published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
