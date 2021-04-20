Semcon : annual report 2020

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Contents 6 Semcon 2020 8 CEO's comments 10 Strategy 13 COVID-19 14 Invest in Semcon 16 Semcon's shares 18 Employees 21 History 22 Business models 26 What we do 28 Macro trends 30 Focus industries 32 Market 35 Sustainability report 41 Research, development and innovation 42 Financial statements 82 Auditor's report 86 Definitions 87 Glossary 88 Corporate Governance Report 94 Board of Directors 96 Group management 98 Five-year summary Information about Semcon's business, financial report- ing, previous Annual Reports, share information, corporate governance, activities and press releases, etc. can be found on Semcon's website at semcon.com, where you can also subscribe to and order financial information via e-mail. For sustainability reasons, Semcon only distributes the Annual Report to shareholders and stakeholders who have specifically requested a copy. You are welcome to order a printed copy of the Annual Report by e-mailingir@semcon.com or on our website semcon.com. Contacts: Björn Strömberg, CFO, bjorn.stromberg@semcon.com Kristina Ekeblad, Investor Relations Manager kristina.ekeblad@semcon.com

3 PEOPLE FIRST, THEN TECHNOLOGY. We put people first. As far as we are concerned, technology has no purpose of its own - it's the value it adds to people and our planet that matters. By uniting physical and digital solutions, we create user experiences that make a difference.

4 UNITING PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL WORLDS. We are convinced that we will in the future, just as we do today, live in a society full of physical and digital solutions - solutions that will become increasingly intertwined. Those who are best at navigating and uniting these worlds will also be able to generate extra value and benefit for people who use the technology. And this will enhance the competitiveness of our customers. At Semcon, we have unique experience and expertise in both physical solutions and digital services. In advanced engineering skills and digital excellence. A number of players can develop these separately, but few can improve them together. Always based on human needs and behaviours.

