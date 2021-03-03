Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation    981   KYG8020E1199

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

03/03/2021 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai

(Reuters) - ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday.

ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

In December, SMIC was one of dozens of firms put on a U.S. blacklist that required American semiconductor manufacturing equipment firms such as Applied Materials Inc and Lam Research Corp to obtain a license before exporting products to the chipmaker.

The U.S. Commerce Department said the action against SMIC stemmed from China's efforts to harness civilian technologies for military purposes and evidence of activities between SMIC and Chinese military industrial companies of concern. The rules would still allow the shipment of tools for making less advanced chips.

ASML, which is based in the Netherlands and is the world's largest supplier of lithography equipment for making chips, produces a critical tool required to manufacture advanced chips: an extreme ultraviolet lithography, or EUV, machine.

In 2019, the Trump administration pressed Dutch officials https://www.reuters.com/article/us-asml-holding-usa-china-insight/trump-administration-pressed-dutch-hard-to-cancel-china-chip-equipment-sale-sources-idUSKBN1Z50HN to cancel a sale of an EUV machine to SMIC. At that time, Dutch officials declined to renew a license needed to ship the tool. Dutch officials had not approved a license to ship an EUV tool to China as of late February, according to government records.

In its statement on Wednesday, ASML said the volume purchase deal with SMIC related to an older technology called deep ultraviolet lithography, or DUV.

In January, ASML Chief Executive Peter Wennik said the company could see "significant upside" selling older chipmaking technology to China if allowed by government officials to do so. China accounted for 17% of ASML's 14 billion euros in 2020 sales.

On Monday, the U.S. National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, or NSCAI, recommended that the United States coordinate with the Netherlands and Japan to deny export licenses to China for key chipmaking equipment.

"This (sale) is a slap in the face to the NSCAI recommendations and shows how big the gap with allies is on these issue," a U.S. semiconductor executive said on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 1.57% 119.26 Delayed Quote.36.15%
ASML HOLDING N.V. -1.58% 464 Real-time Quote.18.59%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION -0.08% 573.6 Delayed Quote.21.41%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 3.74% 27.75 End-of-day quote.25.57%
All news about SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
11:27aASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
RE
11:21aASML N  : Extends Deal To Sell Chip Manufacturing Equipment To SMIC for $1.2 Bil..
MT
07:59aASML N  : Chinese Chip Maker SMIC Orders $1.2 Billion in Equipment From ASML
DJ
05:18aSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Discloseable transactions purchases made ..
PU
01:08aSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Shanghai aluminium lingers near 9-1/2-yea..
RE
12:09aChina's Semiconductor Sales Jump 12.4% in January, Lagging Global Chip Market
MT
03/02SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Shanghai aluminium jumps on supply concer..
RE
03/02MARKET CHATTER : SMIC Secures License to Buy US Chip-Making Materials
MT
03/02U.S. Senate confirms Raimondo to head Commerce Department
RE
03/02Sales of Integrated Circuits in China Likely Rise 20% in 2020
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 872 M - -
Net income 2020 537 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 298 M 28 295 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,50x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 15 904
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,99 $
Last Close Price 3,58 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target -16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vic President
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Mei Sheng Zhou Executive VP-Technology Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION25.57%28 244
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.91%566 820
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.69%332 475
INTEL CORPORATION26.21%248 818
BROADCOM INC.11.81%196 157
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.25%160 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ