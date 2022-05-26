China's Top Chipmaker Added to Hang Seng's ESG-Focused Indexes

By Anniek Bao

Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has been added to the Hang Seng Indexes Co.'s two ESG-focused benchmarks along with three other companies as the index provider looks to offer investors more options in the rapidly growing space of environmental, social and governance investing.

Container transport and logistics services company Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., automobile dealer Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd. and conglomerate CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. were also added, Hang Seng Indexes said late Wednesday.

It removed AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

The HSI didn't give reasons for the inclusions or the exclusion.

The HSI ESG Enhanced Index and HSI ESG Enhanced Select Index have securities from the HSI constituents pool, excluding companies with higher ESG risk ratings. Companies considered to be non-compliant with the United Nations Global Compact Principles, or which derive a significant share of their revenue from businesses viewed as controversial, such as thermal coal extraction and tobacco production, are excluded.

The screening uses data from providers Sustainalytics, Arabesque S-Ray and ISS ESG.

