  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    981   KYG8020E1199

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/26 04:08:13 am EDT
17.06 HKD   +0.35%
04:52aChina's Top Chipmaker Added to Hang Seng's ESG-Focused Indexes
DJ
05/19Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 790,078,013 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on June 25, 2021.
CI
05/18Shanghai-based Chipmakers' Production Capacity at 90% Amid Lockdown
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Top Chipmaker Added to Hang Seng's ESG-Focused Indexes

05/26/2022 | 04:52am EDT
By Anniek Bao


Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has been added to the Hang Seng Indexes Co.'s two ESG-focused benchmarks along with three other companies as the index provider looks to offer investors more options in the rapidly growing space of environmental, social and governance investing.

Container transport and logistics services company Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., automobile dealer Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd. and conglomerate CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. were also added, Hang Seng Indexes said late Wednesday.

It removed AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

The HSI didn't give reasons for the inclusions or the exclusion.

The HSI ESG Enhanced Index and HSI ESG Enhanced Select Index have securities from the HSI constituents pool, excluding companies with higher ESG risk ratings. Companies considered to be non-compliant with the United Nations Global Compact Principles, or which derive a significant share of their revenue from businesses viewed as controversial, such as thermal coal extraction and tobacco production, are excluded.

The screening uses data from providers Sustainalytics, Arabesque S-Ray and ISS ESG.

Shares of SMIC were last trading at HK$17.06, up 0.35%.


Write to Anniek Bao at anniek.bao@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 0451ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. -0.52% 15.38 Delayed Quote.-49.81%
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.16% 52.45 Delayed Quote.4.43%
HANG SENG -0.27% 20116.2 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED 3.60% 247.6 Delayed Quote.24.93%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.35% 17.06 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.49% 50.9 Delayed Quote.-14.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 464 M - -
Net income 2022 1 859 M - -
Net cash 2022 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 112 M 17 112 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 17 681
Free-Float 84,8%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer
Yong Gang Gao Chairman, CFO & Executive VP
Mei Sheng Zhou Executive VP-Technology Research & Development
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-8.90%17 112
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.80%459 830
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.28%425 056
BROADCOM INC.-20.10%217 055
INTEL CORPORATION-18.06%172 541
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.79%156 772