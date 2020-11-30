Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation    981   KYG8020E1199

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China stocks fall but gain 5% in November as recovery picks up steam

11/30/2020 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Monday, but posted gains in November, underpinned by stocks in traditional industries, as more data pointed to a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4%, to 4,960.25, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.5% to 3,391.76, reversing earlier gains as investors booked profits.

** Sentiment was hit by concerns over Sino-U.S. tensions.

** The Trump administration is poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources.

** Though for the month CSI300 gained 5.6%, while SSEC added 5.2%, both posted their biggest monthly advance since July.

** Leading the gains for the month, the Shanghai SE50 index , which tracks the 50 most representative traditional stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, rallied 5.8%.

** China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the country's economic recovery from the virus outbreak stepped up.

** Upbeat data released on Monday suggested the world's second-largest economy was on track to become the first to completely shake off the drag from widespread industry shutdowns, with recent production data showing manufacturing now at pre-pandemic levels.

** The main reason for the strong rally was China's continued recovery, said Zhang Gang, an analyst with China Central Securities.

** The cyclicals rally would also continue for a while as their valuations remain low, at least before China's Lunar New Year holiday if investors do not find good opportunities in growth players, Zhang added. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 0.84% 9.6 End-of-day quote.-25.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.92% 47.18 End-of-day quote.-27.73%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.48% 4306.96 End-of-day quote.21.84%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.86% 4330.11 End-of-day quote.16.87%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.68% 22.05 End-of-day quote.84.67%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -2.73% 237.995 End-of-day quote.-4.73%
WTI -1.07% 44.67 End-of-day quote.-26.73%
All news about SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
02:51aEXCLUSIVE : Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
RE
02:48aChina stocks fall but gain 5% in November as recovery picks up steam
RE
11/20TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO ADD FOUR MOR : sources
RE
11/20Trump administration to add 4 more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist -sourc..
RE
11/11China's SMIC facing delays on some U.S.-made supplies - Global Times
RE
11/11China's SMIC says it is facing delays on U.S.-made supplies
RE
11/11SMIC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/11SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Chinese Chip Maker SMIC 3Q Profit Surged ..
DJ
11/09China's tech industry relieved by Biden win - but not relaxed
RE
11/08Chinese Tech Stocks Jump After Biden Wins Presidency
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 838 M - -
Net income 2020 520 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 105 M 22 105 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
EV / Sales 2021 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 15 904
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,60 $
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target -9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vic President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION84.67%22 105
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.24.89%44 463
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION25.87%15 761
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR (BEIJING) INC.37.86%14 598
NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-15.23%7 680
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.9.76%7 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ