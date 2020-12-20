China stocks firm on policy support; Hong Kong slips

* SSEC 0.6%, CSI300 0.6%, HSI -0.2%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.2%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 0.2%
* FTSE China A50 +0.5%
SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China stocks started the week
on a firm note, as investors cheered Beijing's continued policy
support to shore up its economy hurt by the coronavirus crisis.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 5,027.60 at the
end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.6% to 3,414.72.
** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 2.2%,
while Shanghai's STAR50 index added 1.8%.
** Leading the gains, the CSI300 industrials index
and the CSI300 IT index rose 1.8% and
1.5%, respectively.
** China will maintain policy support for its economic
recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep
economic growth within a reasonable range in 2021, the Xinhua
news agency said on Friday, after a meeting of top leaders
ended.
** The annual Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering
of top leaders and policymakers to chart the economy's course in
2021, is being watched by investors amid speculation that
Beijing would make policy changes amid accelerating growth,
following a virus-induced slump earlier this year.
** "Setting the tone for stable and continued policies lays
a foundation for a market rally, providing opportunities for
both growth and cyclical firms," Southwest Securities analysts
said in a note.
** Bucking the broad strength, surveillance camera maker
Hikvision and top chipmaker SMIC
eased on index exclusion and U.S.
blacklisting.
** SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a U.S. trade
blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its
research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced
chip technology. [nP8N2IW017
** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 26,444.19,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to
10,472.62.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.48% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.42%.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Brenda Goh)