MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation    981   KYG8020E1199

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China stocks firm on policy support; Hong Kong slips

12/20/2020 | 11:54pm EST
* SSEC 0.6%, CSI300 0.6%, HSI -0.2%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.2%

* FTSE China A50 +0.5%

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China stocks started the week on a firm note, as investors cheered Beijing's continued policy support to shore up its economy hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 5,027.60 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,414.72.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 2.2%, while Shanghai's STAR50 index added 1.8%.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 industrials index and the CSI300 IT index rose 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

** China will maintain policy support for its economic recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep economic growth within a reasonable range in 2021, the Xinhua news agency said on Friday, after a meeting of top leaders ended.

** The annual Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering of top leaders and policymakers to chart the economy's course in 2021, is being watched by investors amid speculation that Beijing would make policy changes amid accelerating growth, following a virus-induced slump earlier this year.

** "Setting the tone for stable and continued policies lays a foundation for a market rally, providing opportunities for both growth and cyclical firms," Southwest Securities analysts said in a note.

** Bucking the broad strength, surveillance camera maker Hikvision and top chipmaker SMIC eased on index exclusion and U.S. blacklisting.

** SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a U.S. trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology. [nP8N2IW017

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 26,444.19, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 10,472.62.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.48% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.42%. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Brenda Goh)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.83% 26415.45 Real-time Quote.-6.29%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 2.25% 45.88 End-of-day quote.40.13%
NIKKEI 225 -0.16% 26763.39 Real-time Quote.13.13%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.94% 4422.37 Delayed Quote.23.38%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.78% 4446.51 Delayed Quote.18.10%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -5.20% 19.86 End-of-day quote.66.33%
SOUTHWEST SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.19% 5.17 End-of-day quote.-0.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 848 M - -
Net income 2020 494 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 728 M 19 727 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 904
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,54 $
Last Close Price 2,56 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vic President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION66.33%19 727
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED54.08%469 370
NVIDIA CORPORATION125.62%328 615
INTEL CORPORATION-20.70%194 491
BROADCOM INC.37.51%176 741
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED67.09%166 732
