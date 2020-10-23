China to set five-year plan for steering economy through choppy waters

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China's top leaders will chart
the country's economic course for 2021-2025 at a key meeting
starting on Monday, seeking to balance growth and reforms to
avoid stagnation amid an uncertain global outlook and deepening
tensions with the United States.
President Xi Jinping and members of the Central Committee,
the largest of the ruling Communist Party's elite
decision-making bodies, will meet on Oct. 26-29 behind closed
doors to lay out the 14th five-year plan, a blueprint for
economic and social development.
The plan and its execution will be crucial for China to
avoid the so-called "middle income" trap, policy insiders say,
referring to the struggle of many economies to boost
productivity and shift towards higher value-added industries.
"Although the Chinese government has been calling for a
transition in the development model for a number of years, we
think the next five years will be particularly important, both
politically and economically," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in
a note ahead of the plenum, the fifth meeting of the Central
Committee since the 2017 party congress.
Sustaining steady growth will be the priority, even as
expectations grow that top leaders could announce fresh reforms
to spur domestic demand, innovation and self-reliance under Xi's
new "dual circulation" strategy, policy insiders said.
Investors also will be closely watching to see if China
moves to a more flexible economic growth target, after dropping
it this year for the first time since 2002 due to the
uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis. Some analysts say
dropping growth targets would reduce the country's reliance on
debt-fueled stimulus and encourage more productive investment.
China, where the COVID-19 outbreak first emerged, has
mounted a robust economic rebound after quashing the domestic
spread of the virus, but global prospects remain gloomy and the
pandemic has added to tensions with the United States.
"China's potential growth rate will slow further due to the
aging population, weakening effects from investment in driving
growth and diminishing dividends from globalisation," said Tang
Jianwei, senior economist at Bank of Communications.
"To reverse the slowdown, we need deep-rooted reforms."
Policy sources have told Reuters that China's leaders are
set to endorse a lower growth target compared with 2016-2020.
Government think tanks and economists have made recommendations
for average annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth targets
including "around 5%", 5-5.5% to 5-6%, the sources
said.
The plan to be discussed and approved by leaders next week
is expected to be unveiled at the annual parliament meeting in
early 2021.
"We need to maintain a balance between development,
stability, and risk prevention," said a policy insider. "Macro
adjustments will be more difficult and this will present a test
for policymakers."
INWARD SHIFT
Xi's strategy to guide the next phase of development, which
points to an inward economic shift, has fanned calls by
government advisers for reforms to unleash domestic growth
drivers, including loosening curbs on residency and land rights
and boosting household incomes.
Speeding up reform of the household registration "hukou"
system would enable migrant workers to enjoy more social welfare
benefits, while land reform would enable farmers get a bigger
share of the gains from land deals. Both measures would spur
urbanisation and consumption.
Expected moves to further free up interest rates and expand
the role of capital markets would address distortions in credit
allocation that see huge state banks lend to state companies
while the private sector is often deprived of credit.
Chinese leaders are also expected to discuss further plans
to curb greenhouse gas emissions and ease reliance on imported
technology, especially semiconductors, as Washington squeezes
Chinese tech giants including Huawei Technologies Co
and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.
(Additional reporting by Brenda Goh and David Stanway; Editing
by Kim Coghill)