MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese Tech Stocks Jump After Biden Wins Presidency

11/08/2020 | 11:13pm EST

By Justina Lee

Shares of Chinese technology stocks rose sharply Monday, as investor sentiment got a boost after major U.S. outlets reported that Joe Biden has won the U.S. presidential election.

Among Chinese tech companies listed in Hong Kong, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 9.5% before trimming its gain to 7.3%. ZTE Corp. advanced 10%, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. rose 3.2% and Tencent Holdings Ltd. added 2.6%. The Hang Seng Index was recently 1.4% higher at 26075.13, and the Hang Seng TECH Index increased 4.4% to 8507.35.

Chinese tech companies have been pressured in recent months due to clashes between China and the Trump administration in the tech space.

In September, the U.S. Commerce Department told American computer-chip companies that they must obtain licenses before exporting certain technology to SMIC, China's largest manufacturer of semiconductors. SMIC is supported by several state-owned entities and forms a big part of Beijing's effort to become self-reliant in advanced technologies such as chips.

A Biden presidency might mean the U.S. will take a softer stance on Chinese tech companies compared with President Trump, said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at trading firm IG.

A Biden administration is also likely to be more consistent, and U.S.-China relations will probably be less confrontational, which bodes well for Chinese tech companies, she said.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-20 2312ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 4.24% 299.95 Delayed Quote.41.42%
HANG SENG 0.19% 25680.75 Real-time Quote.-8.90%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.63% 24.1 End-of-day quote.101.84%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.68% 614.5 End-of-day quote.63.60%
ZTE CORPORATION 2.87% 35.8 End-of-day quote.1.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 763 M - -
Net income 2020 295 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 59,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23 932 M 23 933 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,75x
EV / Sales 2021 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 15 904
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2,54 $
Last Close Price 3,11 $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target -18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION101.84%23 933
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED36.71%410 391
NVIDIA CORPORATION147.55%359 806
INTEL CORPORATION-24.16%186 008
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED64.35%164 006
BROADCOM INC.20.44%153 961
