Hong Kong stocks mark 10-month closing high on recovery hopes

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.3%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 4.5%
* HSI +2.2%, HSCE +2.1%, CSI300 +1.4%
* FTSE China A50 +1.7%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks climbed on Wednesday to
a 10-month closing high, tracking gains in other Asian markets,
as investors bet on a strong global economic recovery next year.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
578.62 points, or 2.18%, at 27,147.11, its highest close since
Feb. 21. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose
2.05% to 10,662.93.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
dipped 0.8%, while the IT sector rose 4.75%,
the financial sector ended 1.32% higher and the property
sector rose 1.41%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd with a rise of 6.4%, while the biggest loser was
China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd with a drop of 2.38%.
** Convictions that global monetary authorities will
continue to pump liquidity into the banking system to support
the pandemic-stricken economy underpinned risk assets.
** Investors shrugged off a move by U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration to strengthen an executive order barring
U.S. investment in Chinese firms with alleged military backing.
** Global index publisher FTSE Russell said it might drop
more Chinese companies from its global benchmarks in response.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up
1.05% at 3,414.45, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended up 1.4%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 1.08%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.45%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.5338 per U.S. dollar
at 0822 GMT, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.53.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)