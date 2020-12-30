Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong stocks mark 10-month closing high on recovery hopes

12/30/2020 | 03:44am EST
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.3%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.5%

* HSI +2.2%, HSCE +2.1%, CSI300 +1.4%

* FTSE China A50 +1.7%

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks climbed on Wednesday to a 10-month closing high, tracking gains in other Asian markets, as investors bet on a strong global economic recovery next year.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 578.62 points, or 2.18%, at 27,147.11, its highest close since Feb. 21. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.05% to 10,662.93.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.8%, while the IT sector rose 4.75%, the financial sector ended 1.32% higher and the property sector rose 1.41%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with a rise of 6.4%, while the biggest loser was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd with a drop of 2.38%.

** Convictions that global monetary authorities will continue to pump liquidity into the banking system to support the pandemic-stricken economy underpinned risk assets.

** Investors shrugged off a move by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to strengthen an executive order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms with alleged military backing.

** Global index publisher FTSE Russell said it might drop more Chinese companies from its global benchmarks in response.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.05% at 3,414.45, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.4%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.08%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.45%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.5338 per U.S. dollar at 0822 GMT, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.53. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 6.25% 236.26 Delayed Quote.11.39%
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 1.70% 20.9 End-of-day quote.132.22%
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED -2.21% 16.82 End-of-day quote.-44.58%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 0.22% 4.62 End-of-day quote.-37.06%
CNOOC LIMITED -1.60% 7.38 End-of-day quote.-43.06%
HANG SENG 2.16% 27141.97 Real-time Quote.-5.75%
NIKKEI 225 -0.45% 27444.17 Real-time Quote.13.52%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.68% 4512.01 Delayed Quote.24.94%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.95% 4585.34 Delayed Quote.20.36%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -0.11% 18.22 End-of-day quote.52.60%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.5167 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.05% 6.5237 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 945 M - -
Net income 2020 521 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 096 M 18 094 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 15 904
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,52 $
Last Close Price 2,35 $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vic President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION52.60%18 094
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED55.59%474 645
NVIDIA CORPORATION120.03%319 404
INTEL CORPORATION-21.35%192 893
BROADCOM INC.35.76%175 651
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED67.45%167 094
