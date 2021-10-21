Semiconductor Manufacturing International : Huawei, SMIC suppliers received billions worth of licenses for U.S. tech -documents

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Suppliers to Chinese telecoms
giant Huawei and China's top chipmaker SMIC got billions of
dollars worth of licenses from November through April to sell
the firms goods and technology despite being on a U.S. trade
blacklist, documents released by Congress and seen by Reuters
showed on Thursday.
According to the documents, 113 export licenses worth $61
billion were approved for suppliers to sell goods to Huawei
while another 188 licenses valued at nearly $42 billion
were greenlighted for Semiconductor Manufacturing International
Corp (SMIC).
The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committee
on Thursday voted to grant a request by its top Republican
member Michael McCaul to release the licensing data, which it
received from the Commerce Department in May.
The documents were provided by House Republicans on the
foreign affairs committee following the authorization at
Thursday's committee hearing and after a request from Reuters.
The numbers could anger some China hawks in Washington who
have made a concerted effort to deprive Chinese companies of
access to advanced U.S. technology.
The Commerce Department said in a statement that the
licensing information authorized for public disclosure was of
limited utility in terms of assessing the actual number of
exports destined to Huawei and SMIC.
Approved license applications do not represent actual
shipments and around half of all licenses are used, the Commerce
Department said. It also said the items may not be provided in
the authorized quantities.
License applications involving Huawei and SMIC are processed
under licensing policies developed by the Trump administration
and maintained by the Biden administration, the Commerce
Department added.
Huawei and SMIC did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
