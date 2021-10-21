Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    981   KYG8020E1199

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Semiconductor Manufacturing International : Huawei, SMIC suppliers received billions worth of licenses for U.S. tech -documents

10/21/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Suppliers to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and China's top chipmaker SMIC got billions of dollars worth of licenses from November through April to sell the firms goods and technology despite being on a U.S. trade blacklist, documents released by Congress and seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

According to the documents, 113 export licenses worth $61 billion were approved for suppliers to sell goods to Huawei while another 188 licenses valued at nearly $42 billion were greenlighted for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committee on Thursday voted to grant a request by its top Republican member Michael McCaul to release the licensing data, which it received from the Commerce Department in May.

The documents were provided by House Republicans on the foreign affairs committee following the authorization at Thursday's committee hearing and after a request from Reuters.

The numbers could anger some China hawks in Washington who have made a concerted effort to deprive Chinese companies of access to advanced U.S. technology.

The Commerce Department said in a statement that the licensing information authorized for public disclosure was of limited utility in terms of assessing the actual number of exports destined to Huawei and SMIC.

Approved license applications do not represent actual shipments and around half of all licenses are used, the Commerce Department said. It also said the items may not be provided in the authorized quantities.

License applications involving Huawei and SMIC are processed under licensing policies developed by the Trump administration and maintained by the Biden administration, the Commerce Department added.

Huawei and SMIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
03:26pSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Huawei, SMIC suppliers received billions worth of l..
RE
02:37pSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Huawei, SMIC received billions worth of U.S. tech o..
RE
10/06SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL : Divests Nearly $2 Million Worth of Shares in Semiconductor Manuf..
MT
09/23Global Semiconductor Shortage to Ease Through Q4, IDC Says
MT
09/18Beijing Mengzhimo Technology Co Ltd announced that it has received CNY 100 million in f..
CI
09/18Dream ink announced that it has received CNY 100 million in funding from Semiconductor ..
CI
09/12China Slaps Fines on Three Auto-Chip Firms Over Price Gouging
MT
09/08Qualcomm CEO open to working with foundry partners in Europe
RE
09/05SMIC Chairman Steps Down Due to 'Health Reasons'
MT
09/03Tech Up On Rotation Back To Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 190 M - -
Net income 2021 1 322 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 133x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 B 22 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 33,2x
EV / Sales 2022 29,8x
Nbr of Employees 17 354
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 22,10 $
Average target price 3,87 $
Spread / Average Target -82,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Gang Gao Chairman, CFO, Secretary & Executive VP
Mei Sheng Zhou Executive VP-Technology Research & Development
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION0.00%22 669
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.45%556 163
NVIDIA CORPORATION69.31%551 691
INTEL CORPORATION11.14%224 636
BROADCOM INC.16.34%209 673
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS20.78%184 070