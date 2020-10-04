Semiconductor Manufacturing International : SMIC Warns of Potential Adverse Impact on Operations From U.S. Curbs

By P.R. Venkat



Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. said that export controls imposed on it by the United States may have an adverse impact on its operations.

"As the supply period of certain equipment, accessories and raw materials exported from the U.S. will be extended or are subject to uncertainties, it may have potential material adverse effects on the company's future production and operations," SMIC said late Sunday.

Late last month, the U.S. Commerce Department told U.S. computer-chip companies that they must obtain licenses before exporting certain technology to SMIC, China's largest manufacturer of semiconductors.

American companies are major suppliers of such equipment. SMIC is backed by several state-owned entities and is at the heart of Beijing's push to become self-reliant in advanced technologies such as chips.

SMIC said that it is conducting an assessment of the impact of such export restrictions on its production and operation activities.

"The company has undertaken preliminary exchanges with the BIS (Bureau of Industry and Security) in relation to such export restrictions and the company will continue to actively facilitate communications with the relevant U.S. government departments," SMIC said.

