Semiconductor Manufacturing International : SMIC has had 'preliminary exchanges' with U.S. over export restrictions

SHANGHAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor
Manufacturing International Corporation has undertaken
"preliminary exchanges" with the U.S. Bureau of Industry and
Security regarding export restrictions, the company said on
Sunday in a filing.
“The Company is conducting assessments on the relevant
impact of such export restrictions on the company’s production
and operation activities," the filing to the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange said.
SMIC also said it has been operating in compliance with the
relevant laws and regulations of all jurisdictions where it
performs its businesses.
The company also advised shareholders and potential
investors "to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of
the Company."
In September, Reuters reported that the Bureau of Industry
and Security under the Department of Commerce had issued letters
informing certain companies they must henceforth obtain a
licence before continuing to supply goods and services to
SMIC.
The letter stated that exports to SMIC "may pose an
unacceptable risk of diversion to a military end use" to China.
Such measures recalled those imposed by the Department of
Commerce on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL}, the
Shenzhen-based maker of smartphones and networking equipment.
At the time of the reports, SMIC said it had not received
any notice from the Department of Commerce regarding the
reported restrictions and said it had no relationship with
China's military.
SMIC is China's largest semiconductor foundry, though it
trails behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
, the global market leader.
Both companies rely heavily on equipment from companies
based in the United States or U.S-allied countries to produce
chips for clients.
Earlier this year, SMIC raised $6.6 billion in a listing in
China's tech-centric STAR Market, aiming to use the cash to
kickstart manufacturing into more advanced technology.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jane
Merriman)