Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation    981   KYG8020E1199

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semiconductor Manufacturing International : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tensions escalate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 12:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

Investment between the United States and China tumbled to a nine-year low in the first half of 2020, hit by bilateral tensions that could see more Chinese companies come under pressure to divest U.S. operations, a research report said.

Investment, both direct investment by companies and venture capital flows, between the two countries fell 16.2% to $10.9 billion in January-June from the same period a year earlier - also hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures from consultancy Rhodium Group.

That's a far cry from half-yearly totals of nearly $40 billion seen in 2016 and 2017.

Citing national security risks posed by Chinese technology firms, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has sharply expanded actions to hobble Chinese companies.

This has included putting telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on its trade blacklist, threatening similar action for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and ordering TikTok owner ByteDance to divest the short-form video app.

ByteDance is currently seeking approval for a deal with Oracle Corp that is structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

"At a time of rising discomfort with US-China technology integration numerous other companies - both Chinese firms operating in the U.S. and U.S. firms with a presence in China may be forced to divest," the report said.

It added that the U.S. treatment of ByteDance and the broader shift away from U.S.-China technology integration may lead to policies which make it more difficult for U.S. tech firms to operate in China.

Investment by U.S. firms in China in the first half tumbled 31% to $4.1 billion, while investment by Chinese companies in the United States rose 38% to $4.7 billion, the report said. That was mostly due to one deal - a Tencent Music -led consortium's purchase of a minority stake in Universal Music group for $3.4 billion.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
12:44aSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine..
RE
12:30aCHIP GROUP TO WARN TRUMP ADMINISTRAT : document
RE
09/15CHINA'S SMIC APPLIES TO RENEW LICENC : state media
RE
09/15SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/11As U.S. cracks down on more Chinese firms, global banks scramble to manage ri..
RE
09/09SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Grant of options
PU
09/09China, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
09/08Stocks fall as tech remains under pressure, Tesla tumbles
RE
09/08Proposed U.S. curbs on Chinese chipmaker SMIC could rattle supply chains
RE
09/08China tech veterans to launch 'domestic replacement' fund amid U.S. sanctions
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 684 M - -
Net income 2020 347 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20 114 M 20 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,86x
EV / Sales 2021 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 17 942
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,89 $
Last Close Price 2,61 $
Spread / Highest target 87,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION69.60%20 113
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED38.37%394 847
NVIDIA CORPORATION112.74%320 618
INTEL CORPORATION-16.46%212 650
BROADCOM INC.16.10%148 416
QUALCOMM, INC.32.13%131 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group