SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
Semiconductor Manufacturing International : China's Huawei to be excluded from influential JPMorgan bond indices

06/09/2021 | 04:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan said it will exclude Huawei's dollar bonds from some its most influential investment indices from the end of next month, following the latest ratcheting up of U.S. sanctions on Chinese technology firms.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration issued a new executive order https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/06/07/2021-12019/addressing-the-threat-from-securities-investments-that-finance-certain-companies-of-the-peoples last week banning U.S. entities from buying or selling the publicly-traded securities of 59 Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance.

"Huawei USD-denominated bonds will be excluded from J.P. Morgan fixed income indices (including the CEMBI and JACI families) since the issuing entities for these securities (Proven Glory Capital Ltd. and Proven Honour Capital Ltd.) are explicitly named and in scope of the Amended Order," JPMorgan said in a note to index users late on Tuesday.

It added that the exclusion would happen on July 30. Huawei's bonds currently have a 9 basis points weight in the widely-tracked CEMBI Broad Diversified index of emerging market companies, 36 bps in the Asia-focused JACI index and 38bps in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) version of the JACI.

The U.S. investment bank estimates the CEMBI and JACI index groups have more than $140 billion and $80 billion in assets benchmarked to them respectively - money which relates to the global investment funds that use these kind of indices as a shopping list of what to buy.

Huawei, which is China's leading telecommunications equipment maker, was first put on a U.S. trade blacklist in May 2019 due to national security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly denied it is a risk.

The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure. Once the world's biggest smartphone maker, Huawei is now ranked sixth, with a 4% market share in the first quarter.

JPMorgan said new and existing bonds from Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp will remain excluded from the indices.

Those of China National Chemical and Sinochem will remain in, meanwhile, after they were not included in last week's new sanctions list.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

By Marc Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.40% 165 Delayed Quote.29.85%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 1.91% 23.95 End-of-day quote.8.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 925 M - -
Net income 2021 675 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 918 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 536 M 24 535 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 17 354
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,22 $
Last Close Price 3,11 $
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Mei Sheng Zhou Executive VP-Technology Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION8.37%24 535
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.13%553 281
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.72%439 065
INTEL CORPORATION14.59%230 529
BROADCOM INC.5.87%189 362
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.88%174 130