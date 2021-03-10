Log in
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
Semiconductor Manufacturing International : Notification of Approval of the Publication of 2020 Annual Results by the Board

03/10/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 中芯國際集成電路製造有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 981)

Notification of Approval of the Publication of 2020 Annual Results by the Board

Pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the board of directors of the Company will consider on Wednesday, 31 March 2021, among other things, the approval of the publication of the announcement of the Company's audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

By order of the Board

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Gao Yonggang

Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Shanghai, PRC, 10 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

ZHOU Zixue (Chairman)

CHIANG Shang-Yi (Vice Chairman) ZHAO Haijun (Co-Chief Executive Officer) LIANG Mong Song (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

GAO Yonggang (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary)

Non-executive Directors CHEN Shanzhi

ZHOU Jie REN Kai LU Jun TONG Guohua

Independent non-executive Directors William Tudor BROWN

LAU Lawrence Juen-Yee FAN Ren Da Anthony YOUNG Kwang Leei LIU Ming

* For identification purposes only

SMIC - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 872 M - -
Net income 2020 537 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 827 M 24 823 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,60x
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 15 904
Free-Float 83,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,03 $
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vic President
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Mei Sheng Zhou Executive VP-Technology Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION10.41%24 823
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%545 276
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.10%310 502
INTEL CORPORATION20.13%254 628
BROADCOM INC.1.31%181 089
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.23%157 244
