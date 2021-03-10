Semiconductor Manufacturing International : Notification of Approval of the Publication of 2020 Annual Results by the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Notification of Approval of the Publication of 2020 Annual Results by the Board

Pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the board of directors of the Company will consider on Wednesday, 31 March 2021, among other things, the approval of the publication of the announcement of the Company's audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

By order of the Board

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Gao Yonggang

Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Shanghai, PRC, 10 March 2021

