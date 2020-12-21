Trump's final trade jab may be tariffs on Vietnamese goods - experts

(Adds statement from Vietnam's commerce ministry)
WASHINGTON/HANOI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump
is likely to unveil proposed tariffs on Vietnamese goods before
he leaves office in January, currency and trade experts say,
after the U.S. Treasury branded the growing U.S. trade partner a
"currency manipulator" last week.
U.S. companies that import goods from Vietnam should brace
for significant tariffs from the U.S. Trade Representative's
(USTR) "Section 301" investigation into currency valuation
practices, experts say.
Results of the probe, running in parallel with the Treasury
review announced last week, could be public as soon as Jan. 7.
"It is wise to be planning now for the conclusion of the
Section 301 process because, especially with the Treasury
designation, it is extremely likely that the United States will
impose some kind of retaliation against Vietnam," said Deborah
Elms, executive director of the Singapore-based Asian Trade
Centre.
U.S. companies imported about $65 billion worth of goods
from Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2020, compared with $66.6
billion for all of 2019. Tariffs could hit the $400 billion-plus
sales U.S. apparel and footwear sector, along with furniture,
electronics and household goods.
"There will be economic consequences," Elms told a Friday
web event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.
Deadly foes during the Vietnam War in the 1960s and early
1970s, Vietnam and the United States have enjoyed significantly
warmer relations in recent years. Washington had considered
Hanoi a strategic security and economic partner in Southeast
Asia to help counter China's growing influence, including during
the Trump administration, but tariffs would deal the
relationship a setback.
Vietnam's commerce ministry said on Monday that tariffs
would cause firms in the country to "lose their confidence in
doing businesses with U.S. partners" and reduce imports from the
United States. It said officials from the two countries will
hold "extremely important" talks in late December.
Taxing Vietnamese imports would present yet another trade
complication for President-elect Joe Biden as he takes over, and
could prompt retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports to Vietnam.
Trump has thrown up new economic restrictions on China in
recent weeks, including adding the top Chinese chipmaker SMIC
and drone maker SZ DJI Technology to a technology
blacklist on Friday.
A spokesman for Biden's transition team did not respond to
questions about the Vietnam investigation or Treasury's
findings. A USTR spokesman also did not respond.
INTERVENTIONS, SURPLUSES
The Treasury's long-delayed currency report, published Dec.
16, concluded that Vietnam, along with Switzerland, had exceeded
all three of its thresholds for currency manipulation during the
year ending June 30.
Both countries had foreign exchange market interventions and
global current account surpluses exceeding 2% of gross domestic
product (GDP), and a $20 billion-plus trade surplus with the
United States.
The designation adds fuel to the USTR's Section 301
investigation into Vietnam's "acts, policies, and practices that
may contribute to the undervaluation of its currency," hurting
U.S. commerce. The USTR has Dec. 28-29 public hearings https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-11-25/pdf/2020-26063.pdf
on the investigation and a second one into whether Vietnamese
manufacturers use illegally harvested timber.
Three sources familiar with the matter said the USTR would
not cut short a public comment period that ends Jan. 7, giving
Trump about two weeks to act on any Vietnam tariff
recommendations before he leaves office on Jan. 20. Tariff
collections could start in Biden's first weeks in the White
House.
KNOCKBACK FOR VIETNAM
"This administration clearly has a beef here and wants to
send a signal that Vietnam needs to be brushed back for its
currency policies," said Matthew Goodman, a former Treasury
official and an Asian economics expert at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies.
The message is that the United States will not tolerate
Vietnam using an artificially low currency to aid its
development in the same the way that China undervalued its
currency for decades, Goodman said, adding that he views
Vietnam's high current account surplus as a temporary
phenomenon.
USTR used a similar Section 301 investigation to justify
tariffs of up to 25% on $370 billion worth of Chinese imports in
Trump's 2.5-year trade war with Beijing.
It is unclear whether tariffs on Vietnamese goods would
reach that level or be closer to the 6.2% to 10% duties that
Commerce Department applied to Vietnamese tires in November
under a new currency rule.
Analysts say that Vietnam's violation of the Treasury
current account surplus threshold was partly a product of the
Trump administration's trade war with China, causing a rush of
inward investment by companies seeking to avoid Chinese tariffs
and a large increase in exports to the United States.
Concerned U.S. executives are already reaching out to
Congress. "Just the rumor of another massive tax on American
companies has created such a panic that congressional offices
are already getting panicked calls from their hometown
businesses," one congressional aide told Reuters.
In comments submitted for the USTR currency investigation,
the American Apparel and Footwear Association said Vietnam "has
become even more important as U.S. companies have implemented
diversification strategies away from China. Imposing new
punitive tariffs on imports from Vietnam would cause extreme
disruption."
(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal in Washington, and
James Pearson in Hanoi; Additional reporting by Phuong Nguyen
and Khanh Vu in Hanoi; Editing by Heather Timmons and Robert
Birsel)