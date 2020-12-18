Log in
U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

12/18/2020 | 09:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States added dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ratchets up tensions with China in his final weeks in office.

Reuters first reported the addition of SMIC and other companies earlier on Friday. The move is seen as the latest in Republican Trump's efforts to burnish his tough-on-China image as part of lengthy fight between Washington and Beijing over trade and numerous economic issues.

The U.S. Commerce Department said the action against SMIC stems from Beijing's efforts to harness civilian technologies for military purposes and evidence of activities between SMIC and Chinese military industrial companies of concern.

The Commerce Department will "not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary," Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

The department also said it was adding the world's biggest drone company DJI to the list along with AGCU Scientech; China National Scientific Instruments and Materials, and Kuang-Chi Group for allegedly enabling "wide-scale human rights abuses."

"The United States will use all countermeasures available, including actions to prevent (Chinese) companies and institutions from exploiting U.S. goods and technologies for malign purposes," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added in a separate release.

SMIC and the other companies did not immediately comment.

But some lawmakers, industry executives and former officials raised questions about the impact of Friday's move against SMIC. Generally, entity-listed companies are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

But SMIC will only face a tough review standard when it seeks licenses for highly advanced U.S. chipmaking equipment at 10 nanometers or below. Licenses for all other items shipped to the company will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the Commerce Department said.

"It's a nice (public relations) line: 'We're putting it on this bad guys' list," said William Reinsch, a former Commerce Department official, who said he imagines the agency was already blocking shipments of such technology to SMIC. "As a practical matter ... it doesn't change anything."

Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs committee echoed Reinsch's comments, saying he feared the rules were more "bark than bite." "I have concerns it undermines the intent, and may create an exception for malign actors to evade U.S. export controls" he said in a statement.

'ARBITRARY SUPPRESSION'

But Chinese authorities did not mince words about Washington's latest gambit.

In an address to the Asia Society on Friday, China's State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also the country's foreign minister, noted the expanding list of U.S. sanctions and called on Washington to stop its "arbitrary suppression" of Chinese companies.

China's foreign ministry said that if true, the blacklisting would be evidence of U.S. oppression of Chinese companies and that Beijing would continue to take "necessary measures" to protect their rights.

"We urge the U.S. to cease its mistaken behavior of unwarranted oppression of foreign companies," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference in Beijing on Friday.

The Commerce Department released a list of 77 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, including 60 Chinese companies.

The designations by the Commerce Department include some entities in China that allegedly enable human rights abuses and some helping it construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea, the agency said.

It also cited entities that acquired U.S.-origin items to support the Chinese military and those engaged in the theft of U.S. trade secrets.

Companies previously added to the list include telecoms equipment giants Huawei Technologies Co and 150 affiliates, and ZTE Corp over sanction violations, as well as surveillance camera maker Hikvision over suppression of China's Uighur minority.

FRAYING TIES

Shares in SMIC, formally the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, fell 5.2% in Hong Kong on Friday, while the company's Shanghai-listed shares declined 1.8%. The benchmark indices in the two markets were down less than 1%.

SMIC had already been in Washington's crosshairs.

In September, the Commerce Department mandated that suppliers of certain equipment to the company apply for export licenses after concluding there was an "unacceptable risk" that equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes.

Last month, the Defense Department added the company to a separate blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, effectively banning U.S. investors from buying its shares starting late next year.

SMIC has repeatedly said that it has no relationship with the Chinese military.

SMIC is the largest Chinese chip manufacturer but trails Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the industry's market leader. It has sought to build out foundries for the manufacture of computer chips that can compete with those of TSMC.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world's top two economies sparred over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Mike Stone, Karen Freifeld, Tom Daly Gabriel Crossley and Tom Westbrook; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Editing by William Mallard, Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

By Alexandra Alper, David Shepardson and Humeyra Pamuk


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.41% 30179.05 Delayed Quote.6.18%
MARUZEN CHI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 0.81% 372 End-of-day quote.0.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.11% 12738.181294 Delayed Quote.46.02%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 12755.637855 Delayed Quote.41.08%
S&P 500 -0.35% 3709.41 Delayed Quote.14.81%
SCIENTECH CORPORATION -1.27% 62.1 End-of-day quote.-4.75%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -5.20% 19.86 End-of-day quote.66.33%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -2.33% 54.5 End-of-day quote.1.68%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.39% 510 End-of-day quote.54.08%
ZTE CORPORATION 0.00% 32.81 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 848 M - -
Net income 2020 494 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 728 M 19 727 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 904
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,54 $
Last Close Price 2,56 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Executive Director & Executive Vic President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION66.33%20 809
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED54.08%467 546
NVIDIA CORPORATION125.62%330 329
INTEL CORPORATION-15.37%207 564
BROADCOM INC.37.51%172 358
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED69.48%169 118
