U.S. mulls fresh bid to restrict chipmaking tools for China's SMIC -sources

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The Biden
administration is considering new targeted restrictions on
shipments of chipmaking tools to China, seeking to hamstring
advances by China's largest chipmaker, SMIC, without
slowing the flow of chips into the global economy, five people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The Commerce Department, which oversees export policy, is
actively discussing the possibility of banning exports of
chipmaking tools to those Chinese factories that make advanced
semiconductors at the 14 nanometer node and smaller, the people
said, to stymie China's efforts at making more state-of-the-art
chips.
In the meantime, the agency would allow those same tools to
be sent to plants owned by the same firms but which make less
advanced semiconductors, to safeguard the supply of commodity
chips as the world recovers from a chip shortage.
A spokesperson for the Commerce Department did not comment
directly on the idea, but said "with respect
to semiconductor-related export license applications in
particular, (Commerce) and the other reviewing agencies ...
consider a variety of factors in making licensing decisions,
including the technology node for the proposed export."
The agency also stressed that the Biden administration
regularly consults with allies and the industry about how best
to tailor measures to deny China access to advanced technologies
with both civilian and military uses.
SMIC did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu
Pengyu, said: "By repeatedly seeking to politicize, weaponize
and ideologize economic and trade issues and
exercisetechnological blockade and decoupling against other
countries, the U.S. would only remind other countries of the
risks of technological dependence on the U.S. and prompt them to
quickly become independent and self-reliant in science and
technology."
If the nascent idea moves forward, it would be the first
time the Commerce Department officially takes a
factory-by-factory approach to export policy, although sources
said unofficially it was now applying the approach to SMIC.
It would also allow the Biden administration to tighten
export controls on SMIC's most advanced factories, while
allowing tools to flow to its facilities that make commodity
chips for automobiles and everyday consumer electronics.
That, in turn, would help further the U.S. goal of halting
China's progress toward more advanced node semiconductor
manufacturing, to safeguard U.S. competitiveness and national
security.
SMIC, or Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, has
said it began production of 14-nanometer chips in late 2019.
The company was added to a trade blacklist by the Trump
administration over alleged military ties in 2020, but the
measure banned only exports of a small subset of chipmaking
equipment destined for the firm.
That policy left decisions on exports of everything else up
to the discretion of U.S. agencies, leading to long delays in
approvals for licenses to ship to the company, as agencies
bickered about what exports to greenlight.
Reuters reported in December that the Biden administration
was still at loggerheads over whether to tighten the
restrictions on SMIC, but had raised the possibility of
discussing with allies further restrictions on selling
chip-making equipment to China.
If the Commerce Department plows ahead with the concept,
which has not yet been drafted into a formal proposal, the
United States would seek to bring on board allied countries that
boast top chipmaking equipment producers like the Netherlands,
Japan and South Korea, the sources said, though that might prove
challenging.
An official from the Commerce Department discussed the
possible changes with companies on Friday at the end of an
annual conference led by the agency, two sources said.
It is not clear if the Biden administration would also seek
to block shipments of other items to the targeted facilities as
well, one of the sources said. Other agencies within the U.S.
government would need to vet any Commerce Department proposal
before it could be implemented.
A surge in purchases of cars and personal electronic devices
during the coronavirus pandemic fueled a global chip crunch in
late 2020. But as the global economy cools, a drop in demand is
eliminating shortages for products like personal computers,
Android smartphones and television sets, even as production of
some goods like automobiles remains hampered by shortages,
according to Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with Bernstein.
