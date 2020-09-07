Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation    981   KYG8020E1199

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World shares edge higher after tech rout, oil slides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 04:29am EDT

(Adds Europe open, pound move, chart)

* European stocks open higher, FTSE helped by weak pound

* Pound down 0.5% as no deal Brexit risks rise

* Japan's Nikkei falls, Chinese shares in red

* Currency market action muted

* Oil falls 1.2% after Saudi price cuts

LONDON/SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - World shares rose slightly on Monday after losing $2.3 trillion in the last two sessions in a technology stocks led rout as investors reassessed soaring valuations when the global economy is in a coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped.

European stocks, which have fewer technology stocks compared to the United States, started the week in the black driven by a 1.2% gain in Germany's Dax and London's export-heavy FTSE 100

UK stocks, meanwhile, were helped by a falling pound with Brexit talks plunging into crisis following Britain's threat to override its EU divorce deal. Sterling fell around half a percent against the dollar and euro on Monday.

"It is almost inevitable that the perceived probability of 'no deal' will escalate over the coming weeks," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Markets activity was likely to remain subdued on Monday with the U.S. closed for the Labour Day holiday.

But the snap Wall Street crash late last week looked far from over with E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipping 0.5% and Nasdaq futures down 1.3%.

The exclusion of Tesla from a group of companies that were being added to the S&P 500 weighed on the electric car maker's Frankfurt-listed shares, which were last down 3%.

World shares were up 0.2%. They had hit a record high last week as central bank stimulus drove asset valuations to heady levels, but the rally has since cooled as tech stocks sold off while worries over patchy economic recovery dogged investors.

Sharp sell-offs have recovered quickly in recent months though analysts expect further downside to this leg due to rising cross-asset volatility.

"Our risk indices have begun to turn from their euphoria highs," Jefferies said, adding that it was switching its weighting on MSCI All World index to "tactically bearish" in the short term.

"On the balance of probabilities, last week's correction has further room to go."

In Asia, China's blue-chip index slipped 2.3% on Monday as possible blacklisting of China's largest chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), hit tech firms across the board.

TENTATIVE MOOD

The mood across Asian markets was tentative. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.2% after two straight days of losses toppled it from a 2-1/2-year peak last week.

Data earlier on Monday showed Chinese imports fell 2.1% in August from a year earlier, confounding expectations for a 0.1% increase, in a sign of sluggish domestic demand. Exports jumped by a larger-than-expected 9.5%.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5% with SoftBank coming under heavy selling following media reports it has spent at least $4 billion buying call options on listed U.S. technology stocks.

In currency markets, the dollar steadied in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, while traders shifted their focus to the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday. Most analysts don't expect a change in policy stance.

The message the ECB will deliver on its inflation forecasts is likely to set the direction for the euro, which has surged in the past few months.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 106.28 ahead of a heavy week of macroeconomic data with figures on household spending, current account and gross domestic product due on Tuesday.

In commodities, oil prices hit their lowest since July, after Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months. U.S. crude fell 1.26% to $39.19 a barrel. Brent crude skidded to $42.11.

Fading optimism about a recovery in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic also hung heavy.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 1.28% 13004.95 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 28133.31 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
NASDAQ 100 -1.27% 11622.131203 Delayed Quote.33.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 11313.134498 Delayed Quote.26.09%
NIKKEI 225 -0.50% 23089.95 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
S&P 500 -0.81% 3426.96 Delayed Quote.6.07%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -3.86% 23.65 End-of-day quote.98.07%
TESLA, INC. 2.78% 418.32 Delayed Quote.399.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
04:41aSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Stocks extend losses on trade, economic w..
RE
04:29aWorld shares edge higher after tech rout, oil slides
RE
04:16aSMIC shares sink, U.S. ban worries cloud China's hopes for chip self-sufficie..
RE
04:15aSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : China in response to possible SMIC sancti..
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aChina stocks fall; U.S. blacklisting fears hammer SMIC shares
RE
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 683 M - -
Net income 2020 413 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 68,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23 483 M 23 482 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,61x
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 17 942
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,20 $
Last Close Price 3,05 $
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION98.07%23 482
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.61%379 029
NVIDIA CORPORATION114.58%311 523
INTEL CORPORATION-16.32%212 990
BROADCOM INC.14.85%145 973
QUALCOMM, INC.31.44%130 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group