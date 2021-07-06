SemiLEDs : Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.





On July 6, 2021, SemiLEDs Corporation (the 'Company') entered into a Sales Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Roth Capital Partners, LLC (the 'Agent'). In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Company may offer and sell from time to time through the Agent the Company's common stock, par value $ 0.0000056 per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $20,000,000 (the 'Placement Shares'). The Placement Shares will be offered and sold pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-256613).





The Company is not obligated to sell any Placement Shares pursuant to the Agreement. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, the Agent will use commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable state and federal law, rules and regulations and the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq'), to sell the Placement Shares from time to time based upon the Company's instructions, including any price, time or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions the Company may impose. Sales of the Placement Shares, if any, will be made on Nasdaq at market prices by any method permitted by law deemed to be an 'at the market offering' as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company will pay a commission to the Agent of 3.0% of the gross proceeds of the sale of the Placement Shares sold under the Agreement and reimburse the Agent for certain expenses.





The summary of the Agreement in this report does not purport to be complete and is qualified by reference to such agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 hereto.





The legal opinion of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP relating to the Placement Shares is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.





The above disclosure shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.





Financial Statements and Exhibits.





(d) Exhibits





Number Description 1.1 Sales Agreement dated July 6, 2021, between SemiLEDs Corporation and Roth Capital Partners, LLC. 5.1 Opinion of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. 23.1 Consent of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1). 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101).



