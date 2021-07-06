Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SemiLEDs Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEDS   US8166452040

SEMILEDS CORPORATION

(LEDS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SemiLEDs : Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)

07/06/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 6, 2021, SemiLEDs Corporation (the 'Company') entered into a Sales Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Roth Capital Partners, LLC (the 'Agent'). In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Company may offer and sell from time to time through the Agent the Company's common stock, par value $0.0000056 per share,having an aggregate offering price of up to $20,000,000 (the 'Placement Shares'). The Placement Shares will be offered and sold pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-256613).

The Company is not obligated to sell any Placement Shares pursuant to the Agreement. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, the Agent will use commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable state and federal law, rules and regulations and the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq'), to sell the Placement Shares from time to time based upon the Company's instructions, including any price, time or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions the Company may impose. Sales of the Placement Shares, if any, will be made on Nasdaq at market prices by any method permitted by law deemed to be an 'at the market offering' as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company will pay a commission to the Agent of 3.0% of the gross proceeds of the sale of the Placement Shares sold under the Agreement and reimburse the Agent for certain expenses.

The summary of the Agreement in this report does not purport to be complete and is qualified by reference to such agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 hereto.

The legal opinion of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP relating to the Placement Shares is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.

The above disclosure shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Number
Description
1.1
Sales Agreement dated July 6, 2021, between SemiLEDs Corporation and Roth Capital Partners, LLC.
5.1
Opinion of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.
Consent of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101).

Disclaimer

SemiLEDs Corporation published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 20:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEMILEDS CORPORATION
04:56pSEMILEDS  : Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
04:55pSEMILEDS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
06:08aSEMILEDS  : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
06:06aSEMILEDS CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05:01aSEMILEDS  : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/01SEMILEDS  : to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, ..
BU
06/25SEMILEDS CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23SEMILEDS  : Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Form 8-K)
PU
06/23SEMILEDS CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/23SEMILEDS CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6,07 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,54 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 65,5 M 65,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart SEMILEDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SemiLEDs Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMILEDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trung Tri Doan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Lee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & CAO
Chris Wang Vice President-Administration
Scott R. Simplot Independent Director
Kuan Hsiung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMILEDS CORPORATION345.53%78
MEDIATEK INC.23.43%52 561
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.25.14%29 502
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.17.88%22 259
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED37.67%18 037
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.28.53%14 348