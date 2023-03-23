Advanced search
    LEDS   US8166452040

SEMILEDS CORPORATION

(LEDS)
03:57:19 2023-03-22 pm EDT
2.120 USD   +0.47%
SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 12, 2023
BU
01/18Semileds Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06SEMILEDS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

03/23/2023 | 06:06am EDT
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2023 fiscal Second quarter ended February 28, 2023 before market open on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,05 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,74 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 10,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 65,0%
Technical analysis trends SEMILEDS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trung Tri Doan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Lee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & CAO
Chris Wang Vice President-Administration
Scott R. Simplot Independent Director
Kuan Hsiung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMILEDS CORPORATION32.50%10
MEDIATEK INC.24.96%40 908
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.25.45%18 174
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-24.05%12 361
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED14.65%10 567
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.52.43%8 763
