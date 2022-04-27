Semirara Mining and Power : Annual Report

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-A, AS AMENDED
1. For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 20212. SEC Identification Number 914473. BIR Tax Identification No. 0001903240004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 2/F DMCI Plaza, 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code12318. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 632-888830009. Former name or former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
4,250,547,620
11. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange / Common Shares12. Check whether the issuer:
(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17.1 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of The Corporation Code of the Philippines during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)
Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No
13. State the aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant. The aggregate market value shall be computed by reference to the price at which the stock was sold, or the average bid and asked prices of such stock, as of a specified date within sixty (60) days prior to the date of filing. If a determination as to whether a particular person or entity is an affiliate cannot be made without involving unreasonable effort and expense, the aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates may be calculated on the basis of assumptions reasonable under the circumstances, provided the assumptions are set forth in this Form
Php13,935,194,572.63 (1,167,101,723 shares @ Php11.94 per share as at March 18, 2021)APPLICABLE ONLY TO ISSUERS INVOLVED IN INSOLVENCY SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEEDINGS DURING THE PRECEDING FIVE YEARS
14. Check whether the issuer has filed all documents and reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the Code subsequent to the distribution of securities under a plan confirmed by a court or the Commission.
Yes No DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE 15. If any of the following documents are incorporated by reference, briefly describe them and identify the part of SEC Form 17-A into which the document is incorporated: (a) Any annual report to security holders -(b) Any information statement filed pursuant to SRC Rule 20 -(c) Any prospectus filed pursuant to SRC Rule 8.1 -
Balance Sheet
Year Ending
Previous Year Ending
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Current Assets
26,932,669,982
23,299,458,804
Total Assets
71,644,390,052
71,145,724,583
Current Liabilities
14,594,144,100
16,521,154,728
Total Liabilities
26,034,493,245
28,960,713,669
Retained
Earnings/(Deficit)
35,553,790,517
32,107,243,576
Stockholders' Equity
45,609,896,807
42,185,010,914
Stockholders' Equity - Parent
45,609,896,807
42,185,010,914
Book Value Per Share
10.73
9.92
Income Statement
Year Ending
Previous Year Ending
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Gross Revenue
52,424,426,934
28,250,368,506
Gross Expense
35,504,729,993
24,253,479,211
Non-Operating Income
601,883,171
517,278,425
Non-Operating Expense
976,358,612
1,094,820,551
Income/(Loss) Before Tax
16,545,221,500
3,419,347,169
Income Tax Expense
345,124,059
132,597,757
Net Income/(Loss) After Tax
16,200,097,441
3,286,749,412
Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Parent Equity Holder
16,200,097,441
3,286,749,412
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic)
3.81
0.77
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
3.81
0.77
Financial Ratios
Formula
Fiscal Year Ended
Previous Fiscal Year
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Liquidity Analysis Ratios:
Current Ratio or
Working Capital Ratio
Current Assets / Current Liabilities
1.85
1.41
Quick Ratio
(Current Assets - Inventory - Prepayments) / Current Liabilities
1.04
0.71
Solvency Ratio
Total Assets / Total Liabilities
2.75
2.46
Financial Leverage Ratios
Debt Ratio
Total Debt/Total Assets
0.36
0.41
Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Total Debt/Total Stockholders' Equity
0.57
0.69
Interest Coverage
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) / Interest Charges
20.96
4.26
Asset to Equity Ratio
Total Assets / Total Stockholders' Equity
1.57
1.69
Profitability Ratios
Gross Profit Margin
Sales - Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Service / Sales
0.5
0.3
Net Profit Margin
Net Profit / Sales
0.31
0.12
Return on Assets
Net Income / Total Assets
0.23
0.05
Return on Equity
Net Income / Total Stockholders' Equity
0.36
0.08
Price/Earnings Ratio
Price Per Share / Earnings Per Common Share
5.6
17.9
Other Relevant Information
The amendment is to incorporate Annex "B" (Corporate Governance Disclosures) to the Annual Report (SEC Form 17-A); page 3 of the report was amended accordingly.
In view of the foregoing, attached are the Corporation's Annual Report in SEC Form 17-A with AFS Consolidated and Parent as of December 31, 2021 and Sustainability Report.
