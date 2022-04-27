Semirara Mining and Power : Annual Report

SEC FORM 17-A, AS AMENDED

Dec 31, 2021

SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION

Philippines

2/F DMCI Plaza, 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 4,250,547,620

Philippine Stock Exchange / Common Shares

Php13,935,194,572.63 (1,167,101,723 shares @ Php11.94 per share as at March 18, 2021)

For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2021

Year Ending Previous Year Ending Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Current Assets 26,932,669,982 23,299,458,804 Total Assets 71,644,390,052 71,145,724,583 Current Liabilities 14,594,144,100 16,521,154,728 Total Liabilities 26,034,493,245 28,960,713,669 Retained

Earnings/(Deficit) 35,553,790,517 32,107,243,576 Stockholders' Equity 45,609,896,807 42,185,010,914 Stockholders' Equity - Parent 45,609,896,807 42,185,010,914 Book Value Per Share 10.73 9.92

Year Ending Previous Year Ending Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Gross Revenue 52,424,426,934 28,250,368,506 Gross Expense 35,504,729,993 24,253,479,211 Non-Operating Income 601,883,171 517,278,425 Non-Operating Expense 976,358,612 1,094,820,551 Income/(Loss) Before Tax 16,545,221,500 3,419,347,169 Income Tax Expense 345,124,059 132,597,757 Net Income/(Loss) After Tax 16,200,097,441 3,286,749,412 Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Parent Equity Holder 16,200,097,441 3,286,749,412 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) 3.81 0.77 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) 3.81 0.77

Formula Fiscal Year Ended Previous Fiscal Year Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Liquidity Analysis Ratios: Current Ratio or

Working Capital Ratio Current Assets / Current Liabilities 1.85 1.41 Quick Ratio (Current Assets - Inventory - Prepayments) / Current Liabilities 1.04 0.71 Solvency Ratio Total Assets / Total Liabilities 2.75 2.46 Financial Leverage Ratios Debt Ratio Total Debt/Total Assets 0.36 0.41 Debt-to-Equity Ratio Total Debt/Total Stockholders' Equity 0.57 0.69 Interest Coverage Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) / Interest Charges 20.96 4.26 Asset to Equity Ratio Total Assets / Total Stockholders' Equity 1.57 1.69 Profitability Ratios Gross Profit Margin Sales - Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Service / Sales 0.5 0.3 Net Profit Margin Net Profit / Sales 0.31 0.12 Return on Assets Net Income / Total Assets 0.23 0.05 Return on Equity Net Income / Total Stockholders' Equity 0.36 0.08 Price/Earnings Ratio Price Per Share / Earnings Per Common Share 5.6 17.9

Other Relevant Information The amendment is to incorporate Annex "B" (Corporate Governance Disclosures) to the Annual Report (SEC Form 17-A); page 3 of the report was amended accordingly.



In view of the foregoing, attached are the Corporation's Annual Report in SEC Form 17-A with AFS Consolidated and Parent as of December 31, 2021 and Sustainability Report.

Filed on behalf by: Name John Sadullo Designation Vice President - Legal and Corporate Secretary

