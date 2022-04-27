Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Semirara Mining and Power Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SCC   PHY7628G1124

SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION

(SCC)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-25
28.30 PHP   -2.08%
Semirara Mining and Power : Annual Report

04/27/2022
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-A, AS AMENDED ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND SECTION 141
OF THE CORPORATION CODE OF THE PHILIPPINES 1. For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 20212. SEC Identification Number 914473. BIR Tax Identification No. 0001903240004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 2/F DMCI Plaza, 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code12318. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 632-888830009. Former name or former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 4,250,547,620
11. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange / Common Shares12. Check whether the issuer:

(a) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17.1 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of The Corporation Code of the Philippines during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports)

Yes No (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days Yes No

13. State the aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant. The aggregate market value shall be computed by reference to the price at which the stock was sold, or the average bid and asked prices of such stock, as of a specified date within sixty (60) days prior to the date of filing. If a determination as to whether a particular person or entity is an affiliate cannot be made without involving unreasonable effort and expense, the aggregate market value of the common stock held by non-affiliates may be calculated on the basis of assumptions reasonable under the circumstances, provided the assumptions are set forth in this Form

Php13,935,194,572.63 (1,167,101,723 shares @ Php11.94 per share as at March 18, 2021)APPLICABLE ONLY TO ISSUERS INVOLVED IN INSOLVENCY SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEEDINGS DURING THE PRECEDING FIVE YEARS

14. Check whether the issuer has filed all documents and reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the Code subsequent to the distribution of securities under a plan confirmed by a court or the Commission.

Yes No DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE 15. If any of the following documents are incorporated by reference, briefly describe them and identify the part of SEC Form 17-A into which the document is incorporated: (a) Any annual report to security holders -(b) Any information statement filed pursuant to SRC Rule 20 -(c) Any prospectus filed pursuant to SRC Rule 8.1 -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Semirara Mining and Power CorporationSCC PSE Disclosure Form 17-1 - Annual Report References: SRC Rule 17 and
Section 17.2 and 17.8 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
For the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2021
Currency PHP
Balance Sheet
Year Ending Previous Year Ending
Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Current Assets 26,932,669,982 23,299,458,804
Total Assets 71,644,390,052 71,145,724,583
Current Liabilities 14,594,144,100 16,521,154,728
Total Liabilities 26,034,493,245 28,960,713,669
Retained
Earnings/(Deficit) 		35,553,790,517 32,107,243,576
Stockholders' Equity 45,609,896,807 42,185,010,914
Stockholders' Equity - Parent 45,609,896,807 42,185,010,914
Book Value Per Share 10.73 9.92
Income Statement
Year Ending Previous Year Ending
Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Gross Revenue 52,424,426,934 28,250,368,506
Gross Expense 35,504,729,993 24,253,479,211
Non-Operating Income 601,883,171 517,278,425
Non-Operating Expense 976,358,612 1,094,820,551
Income/(Loss) Before Tax 16,545,221,500 3,419,347,169
Income Tax Expense 345,124,059 132,597,757
Net Income/(Loss) After Tax 16,200,097,441 3,286,749,412
Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Parent Equity Holder 16,200,097,441 3,286,749,412
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Basic) 3.81 0.77
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (Diluted) 3.81 0.77
Financial Ratios
Formula Fiscal Year Ended Previous Fiscal Year
Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Liquidity Analysis Ratios:
Current Ratio or
Working Capital Ratio 		Current Assets / Current Liabilities 1.85 1.41
Quick Ratio (Current Assets - Inventory - Prepayments) / Current Liabilities 1.04 0.71
Solvency Ratio Total Assets / Total Liabilities 2.75 2.46
Financial Leverage Ratios
Debt Ratio Total Debt/Total Assets 0.36 0.41
Debt-to-Equity Ratio Total Debt/Total Stockholders' Equity 0.57 0.69
Interest Coverage Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) / Interest Charges 20.96 4.26
Asset to Equity Ratio Total Assets / Total Stockholders' Equity 1.57 1.69
Profitability Ratios
Gross Profit Margin Sales - Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Service / Sales 0.5 0.3
Net Profit Margin Net Profit / Sales 0.31 0.12
Return on Assets Net Income / Total Assets 0.23 0.05
Return on Equity Net Income / Total Stockholders' Equity 0.36 0.08
Price/Earnings Ratio Price Per Share / Earnings Per Common Share 5.6 17.9
Other Relevant Information

The amendment is to incorporate Annex "B" (Corporate Governance Disclosures) to the Annual Report (SEC Form 17-A); page 3 of the report was amended accordingly.

In view of the foregoing, attached are the Corporation's Annual Report in SEC Form 17-A with AFS Consolidated and Parent as of December 31, 2021 and Sustainability Report.

Filed on behalf by:
Name John Sadullo
Designation Vice President - Legal and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Semirara Mining and Power Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 67 738 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
Net income 2022 21 213 M 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2022 2 560 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,68x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 120 B 2 303 M 2 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 412
Free-Float 20,4%
