Semirara Mining and Power : Clarification of News Reports

Mar 14, 2022

SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION

Common 4,250,547,620

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Semirara Mining and Power Corporation

SCC

Semirara to boost 2022 capex to P8.8 billion

Subject of News Report Semirara to boost 2022 capex to P8.8 billion Date of Publication Mar 11, 2022

Clarification of News Report This has reference to the news article entitled "Semirara to boost 2022 capex to P8.8 billion" posted in manilastandard.net on March 11, 2022, which reported in part that:



"Semirara Mining and Power Corp. plans to increase its capital expenditures to P8.8 billion this year from P3.9 billion in 2021.



SMPC said in a report to analysts it is allocating the bulk of its capex for coal at P7 billion, while power subsidiaries Sem-Calaca Power Corp. and Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. are spending P1 billion and P800 million, respectively.



SMPC spent bulk of its 2021 capex to refleeting and continuing water seepage management programs of the coal segment, while the rest went to power plant maintenance.



. . . ."



We would like to confirm that the Company discussed its 2022 Capex Plans during the Analysts' and Investors' Briefing held on February 28, 2022. Copy of the briefing presentation was also uploaded in our website thereafter (http://www.semiraramining.com/uploads/files/Investor%20Relations/Quarterly%20Reports/SCC%20Q4%202021.pdf). Other Relevant Information In accordance with SEC Notice issued on March 17, 2020, attached herewith is SEC Form 17-C for your immediate reference.