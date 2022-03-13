Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Semirara Mining and Power Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCC   PHY7628G1124

SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION

(SCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semirara Mining and Power : Clarification of News Reports

03/13/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 14, 20222. SEC Identification Number 914473. BIR Tax Identification No. 0001903240004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 2/F DMCI Plaza, 2281 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code12318. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 632-888830009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 4,250,547,620
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Semirara Mining and Power CorporationSCC PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Semirara to boost 2022 capex to P8.8 billion

Source manilastandard.net
Subject of News Report Semirara to boost 2022 capex to P8.8 billion
Date of Publication Mar 11, 2022
Clarification of News Report

This has reference to the news article entitled "Semirara to boost 2022 capex to P8.8 billion" posted in manilastandard.net on March 11, 2022, which reported in part that:

"Semirara Mining and Power Corp. plans to increase its capital expenditures to P8.8 billion this year from P3.9 billion in 2021.

SMPC said in a report to analysts it is allocating the bulk of its capex for coal at P7 billion, while power subsidiaries Sem-Calaca Power Corp. and Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. are spending P1 billion and P800 million, respectively.

SMPC spent bulk of its 2021 capex to refleeting and continuing water seepage management programs of the coal segment, while the rest went to power plant maintenance.

. . . ."

We would like to confirm that the Company discussed its 2022 Capex Plans during the Analysts' and Investors' Briefing held on February 28, 2022. Copy of the briefing presentation was also uploaded in our website thereafter (http://www.semiraramining.com/uploads/files/Investor%20Relations/Quarterly%20Reports/SCC%20Q4%202021.pdf).

Other Relevant Information

In accordance with SEC Notice issued on March 17, 2020, attached herewith is SEC Form 17-C for your immediate reference.

Filed on behalf by:
Name John Sadullo
Designation Vice President - Legal and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Semirara Mining and Power Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION
03/13SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER : Clarification of News Reports
PU
02/09SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
02/08Semirara Mining and Power to Appeal Philippine Energy Regulator's Fine on Firm for Exce..
MT
02/08SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER : Material Information/Transactions
PU
02/03Philippine Energy Regulator Fines Semirara Mining and Power for Exceeding Maximum Unpla..
MT
02/02Energy Regulatory Commission Penalizes Semirara Mining and Power Corporation for Exceed..
CI
2021SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
PU
2021Semirara Mining and Power Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
2021SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER : Declares Special Dividend
MT
2021Semirara Mining and Power Corporation Declares Cash Dividend for the Interim Period as ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 50 963 M 973 M 973 M
Net income 2021 13 929 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2021 6 263 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,25x
Yield 2021 8,55%
Capitalization 132 B 2 517 M 2 517 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 169
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semirara Mining and Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 31,00 PHP
Average target price 24,59 PHP
Spread / Average Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isidro Almeda Consunji Vice Chairman
Maria Cristina C. Gotianun President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Carla Cristina T Levina Chief Financial Officer & VP-SMPC Group
John R. Sadullo Secretary, VP-Legal Counsel & Information Officer
Junalina S. Tabor Chief Risk, Compliance & Performance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION45.20%2 517
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED16.52%79 167
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED20.33%22 450
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED34.19%20 914
COAL INDIA LIMITED24.44%14 612
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.22%13 358